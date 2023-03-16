Biola Azeez

Kwara state command of the Nigeria Police has taken delivery of arms and ammunition from the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, for the prosecution of the Saturday governorship elections.

The state Police command commended the IGP for supplying the command with equipment such as PASG (Pump Action Shotguns), Long-and shotgun-range riot gunners, hand grenades, rubber bullets, smoke pistols, body armour, all in large numbers, PMS, diesel, and utility vehicles to make the election security formidable.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police Paul Odama, the command warned criminal elements and political thugs to shelve any plan to cause any breakdown of law and order before, during, and after the elections.

“Any person found in one way or another trying to undermine the resolve of the command to secure the process and conduct of the exercise would be met with the full wrath of the law.

“The citizens are advised to obey all relevant laws as they may be announced by the authorities, including any restrictions on vehicular movements on the day of the election.

“The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, psc (+), has assured the good people of Kwara State of the preparation and readiness of the security agencies in the state to ensure that the gubernatorial and house of assembly elections coming up on Saturday, March 18, 2023, are conducted peacefully and acceptably across the length and breadth of Kwara State.

“Rising from an emergency meeting held with heads of security agencies, where the issue of peaceful conduct of the election was the main agenda of the meeting. It was resolved and concluded that all the agencies would work in synergy as they always do to provide adequate security that would make the elections credible, peaceful and acceptable”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE