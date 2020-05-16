Governor Uzodimma announces plan to reposition Imo varsity

The Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday announced his administration’s plan to reposition the Imo State University (IMSU) for academic excellence.

Uzodinma who made the announcement while receiving a report from the institution’s visitation panel in Owerri said that the state was poised to take the university to a competitive and admirable height.

“It is either IMSU becomes a university or never. We will exhaust all extant rules to reposition the tertiary institution for academic excellence and to bequeath same to our society,” he said.

According to Uzodinma who described education as the pivot through which people acquired knowledge and skills.

He expressed satisfaction with the panel’s report and thanked the members for critically looking into their areas of the assignment which he said would check corruption and maladministration in the university.

The governor promised to personally look at the report and ensure that its recommendations were implemented for the institution to meet the expectations of the Imo people and humanity in general.

Presenting the report earlier, the chairman of the panel, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, outlined the institution’s challenges.

He identified the institution’s challenges to include falsified age claim, lack of ICT-compliant personnel, digitisation of the institution and succession based on academic excellence.

Others are mismanagement at the bursary department, unchecked loss in Internally Generated Revenue, lack of knowledge of the students’ population and over-bloated salaries of staff. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria Running Out Of Foreign Exchange Amid Oil Price Collapse —Ex-US Ambassador, Campbell

THE fall in international oil prices is having a devastating impact on Nigeria’s formal economy, a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr John Campbell, has said. Campbell, in a blog posted on the website of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a United States think tank with specialisation in foreign policy and… Read full story

FG To Submit List Of School Feeding Vendors To EFCC ― Minister

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said the list of all participating vendors in the modified School Feeding Programme will be submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)… Read full story

NAFDAC Harps On Need To Promote Local Manufacturers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has restated the need for Nigeria to promote local manufacturing sector. The Director-General of the NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this assertion at a news conference to commemorate the launch of palliatives for Micro, Small and… Read full story

79-Year-Old Retired Nigerian Doctor, Wife Die Of Coronavirus In UK 10 Days Apart

Dr James Oniah, from Onitsha, Anambra State who was a retired radiologist, succumbed to coronavirus on April 24 while his wife, Mary Oniah, from Zambia, passed away from the virus on May 4. They both died at King George Hospital in Ilford, East London leaving behind three children as well as other family members… Read full story

Real Reasons The Buhari Cabal Picked Gambari As Chief Of Staff

Few appointments have generated as much excitement— and entranced the imagination of Nigerians— as the appointment of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff. The Emir of Ilorin thanked Buhari for it even though there is no record of him publicly thanking Olusegun Obasanjo… Read full story