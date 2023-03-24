Ishola Michael

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasiru Abubakar Nono who died as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Abuja Road.

Governor Inuwa, while reacting to the sad news, described the death of the former lawmaker as a monumental loss, not only to his family but to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the late former legislator was a humble and down-to-earth politician known for his commitment to the well-being of his constituents and the people of the state in general.

The Governor recalled that as the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Nono exuded tact, dexterity and statesmanship while presiding over the state legislature and earned the respect and loyalty of his colleagues.

Governor Inuwa, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, conveyed his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his political associates and the people of Yamaltu Deba local government area over the significant loss, praying to Almighty Allah grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus.

In the same vein, the Governor, Muhammadu has expressed sadness over the demise of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Dr Danladi Bala Molta.

Dr Molta died on Wednesday, 22nd March 2023 at the age of 58 after a brief illness.

In a statement to sympathise with the family and relatives of the deceased, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the death of Dr Danladi Molta as a great loss.

The Governor said the deceased was an outstanding veterinary Doctor, seasoned administrator and dedicated civil servant who gave his all in the service of Gombe state in various capacities.

While praying to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, the Governor enjoined the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that the late Dr Molta served his people and humanity diligently and left remarkable footprints.





The Governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his associates as well as the Tangale community over the significant loss.

The late Dr Danladi Molta is survived by a wife, Mrs Felicia Danladi Molta, a daughter and many relations.

Meanwhile, a statement by the family, indicates that the burial arrangement is slated for Saturday 25th March 2023 at his home town Banganje, Billiri LGA.

He also commiserated with members of the late Isa Mele family over the demise of their matriarch, Hajiya Aishatu Isa Mele, popularly known as Hajiya Mami, who died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 87 after a protracted illness.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the deceased as a strong family pillar whose motherly care and guidance will be greatly missed by all.

He lamented that although Hajiya Mami died at a time her elderly and motherly counsel and wisdom were most needed by her children, grandchildren and those around her, “We must take solace in the fact that she had lived to witness the growth and accomplishments of her children and left through them a lasting legacy which we would continue to cherish”.

The Gombe Governor consoled Hajiya Mairo Isa Mele and her siblings as well as the entire members of the Isa Mele family to keep alive the memories and the legacies of service and good character their late matriarch left behind.

He conveyed the condolences of the government and people of Gombe State over the sad event and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE