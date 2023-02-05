The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Sunusi as the new Emir of Dutse after the death of his father last week.

Delivering the letter of appointment to the new Emir this evening, the Secretary to the JIgawa state government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Adamu Fanini, said that the governor’s approval followed the recommendation by the Dutse emirate kingmakers.

Alhaji Abdulkadir Adamu Fanini urged the new Emir to unite and carry forward all members of the families and relations in respective of age or status.

The governor maintained, “The new Emir has the best role model in his late father, and we want him to copy the exemplary leadership style and qualities he lived by.”

“On behalf of the Jigawa State Government, His Excellency Gov. Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has congratulated HRH Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Sanusi on your appointment and wished you a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Dutse.”

He urged the new Emir to discharge his duties in the best interest of his people without preference and unite the people for the area’s progress.

The new Emir succeeded his father, Dr. Muhammad Nuhu Sunusi, who died at 79 on Jan. 31 6, after 28 years on the throne.

Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi, until his appointment, was Dan’iya of Dutse and a member of the emirate council.

Responding, the new Emir, who expressed gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy of the position, promised to justify his confidence.

Sunusi promised to operate an open-door policy, calling for the support and cooperation of everyone in the emirate.