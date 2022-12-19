Government should stand firm on proposed increase of SSB tax — Coalition

The unchecked consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) is a risk factor for obesity and overweight, which lead to other health complications which include but not limited to Type 2 Diabetes, heart disease, 13 of the 15 major types of cancer, and stroke.

With more than 12 million people recorded to be obese in Nigeria in 2020, and current number of those aware of their diabetic status put at more than 11 million Nigerians, the SSB tax remains a commendable approach and an effective tool for government to tackle the impending pandemic.

Akinbode Oluwafemi, the Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) made these remarks at the press briefing in Lagos on Monday to ‘Expose the False Industry Narratives on SSB Tax’ on behalf of the Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Coalition.

Recall that in 2021, the Nigerian government introduced the Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSB) Tax popularly known as SSBs tax.

The N10/litre excise tax was introduced through the Finance Act, 2021 on carbonated drinks and sugar-sweetened non-alcoholic beverages produced, imported, distributed, and sold in Nigeria.

SSBs include non-alcoholic beverages we popularly refer to as soft drinks (i.e., cola, sodas), juices (even 100% juices), nectars, sweetened coffee, sugar cane juice, malt drinks, sweetened tea, energy drinks, sports drinks, and flavoured dairy drinks.

Oluwafemi said that “The Federal government has consistently maintained that SSB Tax is a pro-health tax aimed at reducing overconsumption of sugary drinks in other to lower the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

“Unfortunately, the carbonated drinks industry has been up in arms in the past five to six months using all kinds of tricks in their playbook to intimidate, threaten, and even manipulate the media against the policy. They have been recruiting young Nigerians on social media to discredit the pro-health tax, invested in countless faceless groups and allies, and embarked on media tours to intentionally churn out wrong statistics, and peddle false narratives to get the government to back

down.”

He however added that “the National Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Tax Coalition, made up of over 30 non-governmental organizations and public health professionals across the country is asking the government not to succumb to cheap blackmail of an industry that places profit above the health of our people.”

The group urged the government to among other things, stand firm in defending the health of the country by enacting the proposed N20/litre into law with immediate application from January 1, 2023; begin massive education on the dangers of overconsumption of sugar-sweetened beverages; and begin necessary engagements towards enacting the necessary policy to ensure that the SSB tax is dedicated to public health.

