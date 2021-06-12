June 12: Government jittery, mobilises forces against protests

THE governments at all levels scrambled to put security forces on red alert on Friday as fears heightened that today’s Democracy Day celebrations might be marred by protests.

While police and other security officers and men were moved to stage shows of force in some state capitals, the United States asked its citizens in Nigeria to avoid possible protest flashpoints.

Some activists and self-determination groups had insisted on staging protests across the country over worsening insecurity, harsh economic weather, ban on Twitter and other “antidemocratic activities” of the government of the day.

The United States embassy advised its citizens to avoid the protest grounds across major cities in the country. The embassy, in a statement issued on Friday, noted that the presence of police and other security agencies would be expected across the venues of the protests.

The statement reads: “Several groups have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day.

“Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.

“The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle.

“In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 07:00 a.m.”

Advising on actions to take by its citizens in the country over the planned nationwide protest, the US said: “Avoid the areas of the demonstrations. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. Keep a low profile.”

Oyo, Kwara

In Oyo and Kwara states, officers and men of the police, the State Security Service (SSS), the military and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) staged an exercise tagged ‘show of force’ in Ibadan and Ilorin, the states’ capitals, ahead of today’s Democracy Day celebrations.

During the exercise that started on Thursday (in Kwara) and continued on Friday in both states, operatives of the security agencies were seen marching round strategic locations in the two cities.

The police in Oyo State, in a statement signed by their Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said: “The Oyo State police command commenced a sensitisation and awareness patrol on Thursday, 10 June, 2021 within the Ibadan metropolis in a bid to sensitise the general public on the need to shun any form of involvement in unpatriotic acts and criminal activities counterproductive to the current level of peace enjoyed in the state, during and beyond the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

“In furtherance to the above, the police command, in collaboration with other sister security agencies and non-state actors, on Friday, 11 June, 2021, embarked on a show of force across the nooks and crannies of the state, with the purpose of asserting presence, availability and readiness to deal decisively with any peace-threatening advances.

“Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police wishes to appeal to stakeholders, principal actors, parents, guardians and heads of various religious sects to use their influence to advise against acts that would unnecessarily heat up the polity.

“While assuring the good people of the state that maximum deployment of intelligence and security apparatus is already in place, the Commissioner of Police wishes everyone a peaceful and happy Democracy Day, urging all and sundry to go about their duties without the fear of molestation or harassment within and beyond the period.”

Also speaking on the exercise, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kwara State, Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “The show of force by the security forces is a confidence-building strategy which also serves to warn would-be lawbreakers of the readiness of the security community in the state to prevent any break down of law and order and to show the people that we have the capacity to deal with criminals in the state.

“It comprises of all the security services – the police, military, DSS, NSCDC and others. It is not just beginning today, it has been on. Even on Thursday, we had one.”

Okasanmi urged the residents not to panic about the exercise, saying that “law-abiding citizens of the state have no cause to be agitated.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu, said the government was aware of the development.

“The exercise is to further show Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s commitment to the security of lives and property in every part of the state,” Aliyu said.

Heavy security in Ogun, Osun

Also, security was beefed up in Ogun and Osun states to forestall possible hijacking of events marking Democracy Day today in the states by miscreants.

There was a heavy security presence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday. Operatives of the various security agencies were seen patrolling major areas in the state capital.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was in Abeokuta on Friday on an official visit.

Some residents who nursed the fear of possible disturbances today had vowed to stay indoors.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said operatives of the command were on duty 24/7 to maintain law and order. In Osun State on Friday, patrol vehicles of the Nigerian Army, the police, Joint Task Force (JTF), and the NSCDC were seen in different parts of Osogbo, the state capital.

The state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the joint patrol was a message to miscreants who might be planning to disrupt peace across the state.

Also, the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige, said the patrol was a show of force to assure residents that the government would not tolerate any act of disruption from anybody.

Ige said: “It is a normal show of strength. We are just trying to make sure we do everything possible to secure the lives of the citizens of the state and also to tell the people that nobody can just start or do things under the claim that they are free to do whatever they like. Everybody should know that the situation in the country is tense. We should just go about our businesses without fear.

“On June 12 protest, there is freedom of expression, freedom of movement as enshrined in the constitution but when people intend to protest, they should know that some people will be planning evil. We don’t want to restrict anybody’s movement, but whoever is embarking on protest should ensure that it is not hijacked by hoodlums. Those that want to protest should do it within the ambit of the law.”

Gombe

In Gombe State, the police said they were ready to protect lives and property during today’s Democracy Day celebration.

Their spokesperson, Mary Malun, told Saturday Tribune that officers and men of the command had been mobilised across the state to ensure law and order.

She said: “Even as I am speaking with you, our men are going round the Gombe metropolis. Another round of surveillance will be embarked upon. This will continue throughout the period and even beyond.”

Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, expressed the readiness of his command to combat any eventuality as residents of the state celebrate this year’s edition of Democracy Day. The commissioner told Saturday Tribune that “June 12 or not, the command is always ready to provide security for law abiding citizens of Bauchi State. People should go about their legitimate businesses.”

He added: “Part of our readiness was what our men did this morning. We went round to let people know that the police are always there to protect them. It is our business to secure everywhere and we are doing that even beyond the Democracy Day celebration.”

Kogi

In Kogi State, the government warned those planning to stage protests to desist or face the wrath of the law. The State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara, gave the warning on Friday while briefing newsmen on the proposed nationwide protests by some aggrieved individuals in the country.

Omodara noted that information at the government’s disposal revealed that no group of persons had indicated interest to protest in any part of the state. He said there was no reason for anyone to come out and protest in the state, adding that residents should go about their daily activities without fear of intimidation.

Omodara maintained that Kogi State under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello would not allow anyone to disrupt the peace the people were enjoying in the state.

He said: “Available data before us shows that Kogi is the safest state in Nigeria. As we feel the pulse of the nation, we narrow it to Kogi. The pulse of the nation right now is that there are so many online reports of nationwide protests on June 12, 2021.

“We have looked at it and we have done our check through the Commissioner of Police and there is no association, group or individuals that had applied for permission to protest or carry out any walk. The police have not granted any permission.

“I have crosschecked with other security agencies, and we have seen that as a government, there is no reason for anyone to come out in Kogi or in any part of the state to protest on Saturday, June 12.”

Delta

The Delta State police command has restricted any form of peaceful gathering in the state ahead of today’s Democracy Day celebration. Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Bright Edafe, in a statement on Friday, alleged that some miscreants were planning to disrupt the peace of the state through protests today.

Edafe said because the command was committed to maintaining and sustaining the peace the state was currently enjoying, the “command is more than ever willing to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting.”

He added: “The Delta State police command is aware of the planned protest by some agitated members of the public on 12th of June 2021, and is also aware that this protest is being staged by criminally minded individuals, hiding under the guise of peaceful protest thereby causing havoc in the state.

“The command, under the watch of CP Ari Muhammed Ali will not allow any miscreant to disrupt the already existing peace in the state.

“Members of the public, particularly residents of Delta State, are to be aware that on no account should any group be seen gathering or carrying placards in the name of protest as such will not be allowed in the state.

“Officers and men of the command have been placed on red alert and have been ordered to arrest and deal decisively with any criminally minded elements who wish to go against this order.”

Edafe quoted the CP as urging members of the public to partner with the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and the country are arrested and brought to book.

Kaduna

The Kaduna State government had, through a memo dated 8 June, 2021, told the state command of the NSCDC to ensure enhanced security on Kaduna-Abuja Road, as well as Kafanchan and adjoining routes.

The memo signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, reads in part: “Credible intelligence available to the Kaduna State government has highlighted the need for enhanced security along Kaduna-Abuja Road, in Kafanchan and along the adjoining routes over the next few days.

“Reports to the ministry recommend increased vigilance in these areas between Thursday, 10 June, 2021 and Sunday, 13 June, 2021.”

Kano

The NSCDC in Kano said it had made adequate security arrangements to ensure a hitch-free celebration of Democracy Day today. The agency, in a statement on Friday by its Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, said already, its personnel were participating in a joint show-of-force exercise with operatives of other sister security outfits.

He said: “The NSCDC under the focused leadership of Commandant Abu Tambuwal has directed that tactical operation and strategy squad be on alert 24/7. Volatile spots in the state have been mapped out with a view to averting and forestalling any security breach.”

Lagos

The police in Lagos State on Friday said they were not aware of any nationwide protest billed to hold in the state today.

They, however, called on residents of the state to disregard any sit-at-home order and go about their businesses without fear.

The police also said that “necessary arrangements” had been put in place to guard against any breakdown of law and order in the state in the event of the actualisation of the planned protest.

A statement by the image-maker of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Lagos State police command wishes to state clearly that it is not aware of any planned protest in Lagos State to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day on Saturday, 12th June, 2021. “In this regard, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media and go about their lawful businesses as the police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state.”

Ekiti

The Ekiti State police command said those planning to protest today in the state would only be allowed if their demonstrations were going to be peaceful. Speaking with Saturday Tribune, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, said the command had made adequate security arrangement to prevent any breakdown of law and order. He added that June 12 is a day set aside to celebrate the gains of the nation’s democracy, advising residents, especially youths, to be law-abiding.

Imo

In Imo State, which has been in the news for the spate of violent attacks on security facilities by some hoodlums in the past two months, wore a calm and quiet look on Friday. This was in spite of the rumour that had been doing the rounds, especially on social media, that there might be protests across the city of Owerri and its environs.

The planned protest, it was learnt, would either be by those against the government or those in favour of the present administration in the state and in the country. The state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, however, warned residents to stay clear of any protest ground to avoid being suspected as a member of IPOB/ESN.

Bayelsa

In Bayelsa State, the police asked Bayelsans to go about their legitimate businesses as the command had not received notice of any planned protest in commemoration of the botched June 12, 1993 general election. The command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, assured residents of the state of their safety as they go about their normal businesses. The statement reads in part: “Members of the public should go about their normal and legitimate businesses, as the command is not aware of any planned protest.”

