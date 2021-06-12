My husband is too nonchalant about life, please separate us —Wife

Ile-Tuntun Customary Court, Oja Oba/ Mapo, Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State has dissolved an 18 year-old marriage between a nurse, Kafayat Oladepo and her husband, Tajudeen, on the accounts of his lackadaisical attitude to life and lack of interest in her well-being.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), delivering judgment, the court president, Chief Henry Agbaje held that there was nothing the court could do to prevent Kafayat from changing her mind.

“She has refused to be pacified. This marriage is consequently dissolved in the interest of peace,” he held.

Agbaje ordered that the four children produced by the marriage should be allowed to choose which parent to stay with.

The judge ordered Tajudeen to be responsible for their education and other welfare.

In her petition, Kafayat said: “My husband is never serious about life. He is too casual.

“His nonchalant attitude is killing me slowly. I have explored all alternatives to change his attitude towards life.

“His nonchalant attitude nearly cost me my life. I was almost bitten by a snake. He pretended as if it was nothing.

“I realize that if I continue like this, I might soon die soon,” Kafayat said.

Responding, Tajudeen, opposed the suit and denied the allegation leveled against him.

Tajudeen, a carpenter argued that nobody could replace his wife.

“I cannot live without her. She is a rare gem, focused and diligent,” Oladepo said.

