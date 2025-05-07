Gov Zulum bans alcohol in Borno

…blames security operatives for fueling crime

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced a state-wide ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol. He also called out members of the military and other security agencies, accusing them of fueling rising criminal activity and anti-social behavior in Maiduguri and nearby communities.

The governor made this statement on Tuesday during the inauguration of a newly restructured committee tasked with shutting down illegal hotels, brothels, shanties, and hideouts used by criminals. The event was held at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Maiduguri.

“I am happy to know that army officers are here, especially the military, police, and others are here because most of these activities were committed by whom? Some of them are dismissed army officers, dismissed security officers, current army officers, men and officers, including civilians,” the Governor said.

“So, there should be no sacred cow in this matter if we want the Maiduguri metropolis and indeed the state to get rid of insurgency, terrorism and other sorts of criminalities,” he added.

Zulum accused both current and former security personnel of encouraging civilians to engage in crime, radical behavior, prostitution, and other vices—worsening the security challenges in the state.

The governor gave the newly formed committee a clear mandate to flush out criminal elements and restore order in Maiduguri and its surroundings.

He explained that the alcohol ban is part of a broader effort to tackle cultism, gang violence, drug abuse, prostitution, theft, and street fights—many of which have led to deaths and destruction of property.

To ensure full enforcement, the committee includes representatives from the military, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

