CCII lauds Makinde over transformation of Ibadan

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has lauded the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his intervention in issues affecting the growth and development of Ibadanland.

Furthermore, the council highlighted the efforts of the Chairman of Lagelu Local Government Area, Hon Kamorudeen Mudasiru, in resolving the controversies surrounding the ownership of Ogburo, a border community between Ibadan and Iwo in Osun State.

The President General of CCII, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, made these remarks at the headquarters of Lagelu Local Government, Iyanna-Ofa, during the conferment of the Ibadan Cultural Ambassador title on the local government chairman.

According to Ajewole, the governor’s intervention has ensured the amicable resolution of all matters concerning Ibadan, thereby facilitating the city’s development.

The CCII President General noted that the construction of a new and befitting palace for the Olubadan of Ibadanland was made possible through the governor’s contribution and intervention.

He therefore stated that the entire people of the city are ready to always follow the governor’s lead and support his administration in its quest to ensure the state’s development.

Ajewole explained that the recognition bestowed upon the Lagelu Local Government chairman was in acknowledgment of his impressive performance since assuming office.

He remarked that Mudasiru has earned the admiration of the CCII and the entire Ibadanland, highlighting his efforts in the Ogburo community as a demonstration of his commitment to ensuring that no community under his jurisdiction is ceded to another town.

Ajewole stated, “We do not confer awards based on monetary considerations; we must see the recipient’s achievements before bestowing such honours. The issue concerning Ogburo has persisted for over 25 years without resolution.

“The Olubadan-in-Council and the CCII established a committee in 2013 to examine the Ogburo issue, but we could not make progress due to the absence of a chairman with the political will to act. However, Hon Kamorudeen Mudasiru has taken the bull by the horns.

“The first attempt involved deploying a grader to the community, which was subsequently burned. Nevertheless, the chairman remained undeterred, and, as a result of his initiatives, the governors of Oyo and Osun states have now established a joint committee comprising their deputy governors. We are confident of achieving success.”

The local government chairman, however, stated that his modest achievements were made possible due to the cooperation of the people, particularly the traditional institution within the local government.

Mudasiru affirmed his commitment to continuing his contributions to the advancement of the local government and the entire Ibadanland.

