Gov Yusuf suspends aide over inflammatory statement on Kwankwaso

Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Rabi’u, a Senior Special Reporter attached to the Ministry of Transportation, over unguarded utterances regarding Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s alleged plan to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The suspension, which took immediate effect, was issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, on Saturday.

The government has also directed the issuance of a query to the suspended aide over his recent inflammatory comment.

According to a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the government has distanced itself from the purported claim, describing the statement authored by the suspended aide as solely coming from the author.

The government reminded the general public that only the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Wayya, is authorised to speak on behalf of the government, while the Director General, Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature, speaks for the Governor.

The government cautioned all political appointees against unauthorised comments, especially outside their jurisdiction, and emphasised that any official comment must get clearance before making public comments on issues that have to do with the position of the government on matters of public importance or sensitive political decisions.