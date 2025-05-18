2027: Group backs Makinde for President, begins mobilisation in Northern states

An association under the umbrella of the Nigeria Youths Awareness Group Makinde 2027 (NYAG Makinde 2027) has declared that, based on current political permutations for the 2027 presidential election, only the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has the capacity to move Nigeria forward. The group is therefore calling on all patriotic lovers of democracy—regardless of political affiliation—to rally behind him.

Speaking in Kano during an interactive session with journalists, the National Secretary of the group, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, stated:

“We have met as different groups and agreed to unite behind Seyi Makinde for President in 2027. We are a moving train, and nothing can stop us until we achieve our objective of a Makinde presidency.”

According to him, the group has resolved to commit its full strength to the Makinde 2027 presidential project by mobilizing massive support across the North.

“We have held consultations with prominent politicians and eminent personalities across the country, and we have their backing. The Seyi Makinde 2027 project is a massive movement that will catch on and spread like wildfire,” he said.

Abdullahi further revealed:

“We have concluded all necessary arrangements. Posters, billboards, handbills, and other branded materials are ready. By next week, in-sha Allah, they will flood the entire Northern Nigeria.”

“Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, and Gombe will erupt with support for Seyi Makinde next week. Other states will follow. Our movement will take over Northern Nigeria for Makinde, after which we will extend our reach to Southern Nigeria,” he added.

Abdullahi concluded by emphasizing:

“We have closely followed Governor Makinde’s achievements in Oyo State and have seen that he is a focused administrator committed to improving lives. He is the kind of leader Nigeria needs right now.”

