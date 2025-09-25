Gov Otu unveils new appointment process to curb nepotism

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has issued a stern warning against disruptive political manoeuvring while announcing a new, community-driven process for government appointments to curb nepotism.

Speaking at a public empowerment ceremony, Governor Otu dismissed recent political alignments, which he termed “kwashiorkor moves,” as attempts to reverse the state’s progress.

“Nobody can take us back to Egypt,” he declared, assuring that his administration would not tolerate a return to practices that marginalise ordinary citizens.

The governor outlined his “full empowerment series,” starting with grants for the elderly and widows before expanding to other vulnerable groups. He promised further appointments and support services for beneficiaries.

Addressing delays in political appointments, Governor Otu candidly criticised the previous committee-based vetting system, which he said often prioritised family connections over merit.

“No person will be allowed to put members of his family in an appointment when the people who worked have no appointment at all,” he stated.

To ensure broader participation, he announced a new approach: a tour of all local government areas to hold town-hall meetings. This will allow wards and councils to directly present candidates for consideration.

On security, the governor reported an influx of “strange elements” into the state and urged residents to be vigilant. “We are a very hospitable state, but when you are coming to do nothing, just stay in your state,” he warned, encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Governor Otu concluded by thanking residents for their support and appealed for patience, expecting the full appointment list to be finalised within a month.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

