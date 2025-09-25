God won’t forgive any youth who decides to work against Tinubu – APC’s Obidike

Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has cautioned Nigerian youths against working against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing such actions as “unpatriotic and spiritually dangerous”.

Obidike, in a statement on Wednesday, believes Tinubu has rekindled hope among young Nigerians through bold appointments, people-oriented policies, and reforms aimed at empowerment, job creation, and national development.

According to him, “President Tinubu has shown more concern and action for Nigerian youths than any other leader in recent history. He gave young people real hope, not just in words but through concrete policies and appointments. God will not forgive any youth who, out of ignorance or mischief, decides to sabotage this vision.”

Obidike highlighted Tinubu’s inclusion of young Nigerians in strategic positions, citing examples such as Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development; Ayodele Olawande, Minister of State for Youth Development; Khalil Halilu, NASENI Executive Vice Chairman; Zacch Adedeji, FIRS Chairman; and Delu Bulus Yakubu, NSIPA National Coordinator.

“These are not cosmetic appointments. These young appointees are driving critical sectors of the economy and introducing innovation and inclusiveness to governance,” he added.

The APC chieftain also cited key youth-focused policies like the Student Loan Act and the 3 Million Technical Talent programme, which aims to train three million young Nigerians in digital and tech skills by 2027.

He urged Nigerian youths to remain patriotic and resist partisan manipulation, emphasising that Tinubu’s approach to governance treats young people as leaders, not political tools.

“President Tinubu deserves the trust of young Nigerians. He is building a future where our generation can lead, thrive, and innovate. Those trying to destroy this effort are enemies of progress. If you sabotage this, you are working against the destiny of our youth and God will not forgive you,” Obidike warned.