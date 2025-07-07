Gov Otu calls for unity, peace in Cross River

In a bid to foster sustainable development, the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has called on citizens to embrace peace and unity.

He made the appeal during an interdenominational solemn assembly held at the Calabar International Conference Centre, near the renowned Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort.

The event, themed ‘The Lord Reigns’, brought together religious leaders, government officials, and residents to seek divine intervention for the state’s progress. Governor Otu expressed confidence that Cross River would overcome its current challenges, declaring that the state is on the path to resurgence.

“We are on a pedestal like never before. Nations rise and fall, and Cross River was once at its peak before experiencing a decline. But the Almighty God, who reigns supreme, has ordained that it is time for us to rise again—and no one can stop it,” he asserted.

Highlighting the achievements of his administration within two years, Otu attributed the progress to divine guidance rather than human effort.

“What we have accomplished is evident for all to see. It is not by man’s power but through God’s intervention. What we need now is unity and peace. With these, I assure you, Cross River will never remain the same,” he pledged.

The governor’s wife, Bishop Eyoanwan Otu, also addressed the gathering, acknowledging the global and national challenges, including economic hardship, insecurity, and moral decay. “In these uncertain times, we must remember that the Lord reigns. His sovereignty gives us hope and strength to rise above our struggles. God’s rule is steadfast, unaffected by the instability around us,” she said.

The solemn assembly, organised by a committee of Christian leaders led by Reverend Father Bob Etta, featured prayers for the state and the nation of Nigeria. A significant moment was the formal declaration for Jesus Christ by His Royal Majesty, Professor Itam Hogan Itam, the Muri Munene of Efut and paramount ruler of the Efut Kingdom.

Among the dignitaries present were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Odey; the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Owan-Enoh; and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Emmanuel Ironbar, alongside other political leaders.

The event reinforced the state’s commitment to spiritual and socio-economic renewal, with leaders urging collective faith and cooperation for a brighter future.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

