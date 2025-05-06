Gov Nwifuru has kept campaign promises — Commissioner

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Works, Mr Lebechi Mbam, has noted that Governor Francis Nwifuru has kept faith with line 17 of his campaign promise on his ‘People’s Charter of Needs’ agenda wherein he pledged to maintain existing infrastructures and expand rural and urban roads.

The Commissioner disclosed this through Zoom at the fourth edition of Nkata Oganihu Ebonyi- a platform for public discourse and conversation on issues of governance and administration in Ebonyi State moderated by a Public Health Expert, Dr. Laz Ude Eze.

According to Mbam, a good number of road projects in the urban and rural parts of the State have been completed alongside other infrastructural projects within the last two years of Governor Nwifuru’s administration.

Recall that Governor Francis Nwifuru on assumption of office, promised that he would not borrow funds to do any project in the State maintaining that the State allocation is enough to take care of the State’s needs.

Mbam said “When we came on board, we tried to intervene in the urban capital city because most of our roads were dilapidated and road users found them difficult. We were able to maintain them under phase 1 of the project which included Aloh Street, Ofor Street, Unity Square axis, Goddy Ogbaga Avenue and we expanded the city by extending it to Mile 50 axis where we sprang forth a new layout and many roads have been constructed there.

“You can see the massive development that has been going on there because of the access roads created in that axis and other parts of the State capital. We didn’t stop there. On the rural roads, we have also done much but much more are yet to be done. In the Central axis of the State, Ishielu Local Government to be precise, we have about 22km of rural road that was completely impassable. But when we came on board, we started the road, and today, the earthwork is about 90% completed and the concrete pavement is going well.

“Also in the Central, we have some bridges going on there. One is at Umuezeokoha and another is at Akadoro Bridge in the same Ezza North Local Government Area. In Ikwo, we also have a 13km Odomowo road that is ongoing now and is making very big progress.

“Another road project going in the Central zone is the Ezillo road in Ishielu Local Government Area. The 9.11km road is under my ministry and it is making very good progress. Although some of the contractors handling some of the projects are delayed in mobilization to site as I speak to you, they are about to be commissioned once the internal roads are completed.

“On the Governor’s promise to build houses for traditional rulers, that was part of his campaign promises and very soon, it will be completed. The construction of classroom blocks is going on in our various communities in the various local government areas. Some are at the finishing stages while others are nearing completion.

“In the Southern part of the State, we have some rural roads that are ongoing now. In Okposi, we have a 12.12km road that is ongoing under my ministry, another road project at Uburu- a road leading from DUFUTH is also going on. Some roads are also going on in Afikpo under the Ministry of Infrastructure. In Ishiagu, there is a road and a 2-span bridge leading to Enugu that is going on there under my ministry.

“In the North, we have a 23km Umuoguduoshia-Nigercem road that is ongoing connecting through Nkalaha. That job is going on as I speak In Abakaliki, we have over 11km road apart from the internal roads in the capital city. There are many roads also going on from Ogbaga road to Nwofe (in Izzi Local Government Area), Odomoke, Ogudueshi road and many others”.

Mbam also noted that the construction of a low lift at the Water Works road in the Abakaliki capital city is part of the government’s efforts towards addressing water challenges in the urban City which he said is already bearing fruits.

Speaking on the Vanco flyover project, the Commissioner who described it as one of its kind in the South-East revealed that the flyover will have a tunnel. “We have not had such a project in the South East before and a lot has been done. I won’t want to bore you with so many details but I beg that each one of you should make time to visit the site. The tunnel is about 1km and the bridge is about 28 Span, twin flyover and a dual carriage-way and other ancillary works that is going on there.”

He then called on the people of Ebonyi State to be patient with the leadership of Governor Francis Nwifuru who has made gigantic progress in the execution of fiscal infrastructure projects without borrowing any funds from anywhere.

Reacting to the Commissioner’s submissions, a former two-term member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and former Commissioner for Special Projects, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Nwobo lamented that many infrastructure projects in the State are not moving speedily, calling on the government to hold contractors duly accountable so they deliver projects on quality time.

“Remember that the governor came out sometime ago to say he gave out 308 projects to people across the State and today, we don’t know whom to blame whether the government or the contractors who are not being held accountable. The Commissioner has to address the mode of awarding contracts and the direct labours under what is called joint-responsibility.”

Nwobo, further added that the Vanco flyover project is not necessary at the moment considering the economic challenge of the country.

“This one the government is doing now (the Vanco flyover) is what is called negative development – more than 50 houses and more than 2000 businesses will be affected. Imagine when you take this from Vanco to Ojeowerre or from there to Rice Mill road, you must have evacuated Ebonyi like debris. This is what is called negative development in Developmental Law”, Nwobo decried.

Also reacting, the Convener and Moderator of Nkata Oganihu Ebonyi, Dr. Laz Ude Eze urged the Ebonyi State government to learn to communicate better its policies and programmes for a better Ebonyi.

