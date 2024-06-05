Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has raised concern over insurgency of illegal mining, banditry, kidnapping and other vices in Oke-Ogun and other areas of the state.

Makinde who spoke through his Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal expressed his concern while receiving on a working visit the Deputy Inspector General of Police, FCID and South West zone, Abiodun Sylvester Alabi at the Conference Hall of the Secretary to the State Government, Governor’s office, Ibadan on Wednesday.

He disclosed that there was a reported case of kidnap along the Igbeti-Igboho road on Wednesday. At the same time, a driver of an unspecified vehicle was reportedly killed along the same route not quite long.

The governor added that while the illegal miners are depleting the resources of the state through infamous acts, the kidnappers and perpetrators of other acts are making the affected areas unsafe for the dwellers.

According to him, the perpetrators of the heinous act have infiltrated the forest in the Northern part of the state.

They have turned the forest into their haven where they launch attacks at the dwellers and passersby.

The long forest berth in the Oke-Ogun area is where reported cases of kidnapping/abduction take place.

We are calling on the police to intensify efforts at arresting the situation.

Also, the Police Authorities should provide the necessary logistics for the Mobile Police Station at Ago Are for optimal performance.

Earlier, the DIG Alabi had intimated the governor of his visit to the state, adding that it is aimed at interfacing with the police and the stakeholders on the security challenge and proffering solutions.

In a related development, the DIG at a meeting with the critical stakeholders at the Police Command, Eleyele has stressed the need for collaboration with the critical stakeholders.

Alabi who maintained that the goal for zero tolerance for crimes and criminalities is achievable called for the support of the critical stakeholders.

Details later

