Gov Ishaku presents N168bn for 2021 budget

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku on Friday presented the total of N168,460,435,961.80 for the 2021 budget appropriation bill to the Taraba State House of Assembly.

The proposed budget Tagged, “budget of restoration and stabilization,” has a recurrent expenditure estimate of Eighty Two Billion, Nine Hundred and Ten Million, Four Hundred and Eight Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty (82,910,408,650) representing 59.45 per cent and capital expenditure projection of N56,550,387,310.90 representing 40.55 per cent.

Presenting the budget before the house, Governor Ishaku assured that his government would take close monitoring of the budget implementation to ensure discipline and adherence to beat global practices.

According to the governor, the effect of Covid-19 that ravaged the Nigeria economy greatly affected the implication of the 2020 budget and the ability to develop the state to the initial target.

Ishaku said, his administration is determined to completing all ongoing projects to ensure the total transformation of the state for economic growth and development of the citizens.

Hon. Joseph Albasu Kunini, the speaker Taraba state house assembly while giving his address expressed that the synergy between the house and the Executive arm of government has been instrumental in ensuring rapid development in the state and assured the governor that the house would work on the budget with the needed speed and detailed consideration.

