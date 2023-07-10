Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has restated the government’s commitment to partner organisations and institutions in the quest to deliver quality, affordable healthcare services to residents of the state.

In a demonstration of the resolve of the government, he provided a brand new ambulance, and other things to the Jennifer Etuh modern medical centre which was Inaugurated In Tula just as the GoHealth Agency enrolled over 1400 clients in the town.

The governor also stressed that one of the policy thrusts of his administration is hinged on the delivery of quality and affordable healthcare services.

He noted that the inauguration of a state-of-the-art medical facility and modern diagnostic centre in Tula, Kaltungo Local Government area of the state is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The governor was speaking during a ceremony preceding the official commissioning of the health facility in Tula Wange.

Inuwa noted that the construction and equipping of the health facility by the Jennifer Etuh Foundation is one out of the numerous humanitarian activities undertaken by the organisation in loving memory of the life and time of the Late Jennifer Ramatu Etuh, the wife of Kogi State- born philanthropist and entrepreneur, Chief Thomas Etuh.

The governor observed that aside from its intervention in health, the Jennifer Etuh Foundation is equally in support of agricultural activities to boost food sufficiency and security.

According to him, “The commissioning of the medical center in Tula is expected to provide a boost to the health care sector in Gombe State and serve as a model for other healthcare facilities.

“Its inauguration is a significant contribution to our commitment to the overall development of the state, anchored on the delivery of quality and affordable healthcare, revamping of Agriculture, repositioning of education and ensuring human capital development among others.”

The present administration had established the Gombe State Contributory Health Scheme GoHealth and remodeled the state specialist hospital as well as provided functional primary health in each of the 114 political wards of the state among other far-reaching interventions in the health sector.

Already, as directed by the governor, GoHealth has begun the enrolment of some residents of the area with over 1400 persons already captured. Governor Inuwa also donated a well-equipped ambulance to the medical center.

While promising to construct a road to link to the health facility, the Governor used the occasion to call on the leaders and members of the Tula community to fully assume ownership of the health center by ensuring its adequate maintenance.

Earlier, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Jennifer Etuh Foundation, Chief Thomas Etuh said that the modern hospital complex and state-of-the-art diagnostic centre at Tula is the fourth of six hospital complexes being built in honour of his late wife’s memory across the country.

He added that the commissioning ceremony coincided with her 49th posthumous birthday events, disclosing that while on her sick bed, his late wife instructed the channeling of her wealth to noble causes.

He said that the Tula Medical Center is one of the numerous social interventions by JEF across the country to remember and celebrate the late Jennifer.

The JEF board chairman also shared the story of his long-standing relationship with Inuwa and his family and expressed gratitude to him for his leadership and support without which, he said, the construction of the medical center in Tula would not have been possible.

On his part, the Mai Tula, Dr. Abubakar Atare Babu described the establishment of the Jennifer Etuh medical centre as a dream come true for the people of his domain as the facility is said to be one of its kind in the northeast.

The royal father explained that the people of Tula remain indebted to the Jennifer Etuh Foundation, hence the decision of his Chiefdom to honour Chief Thomas with the prestigious and important traditional title of Dan Amanan Tula.

Atare equally paid special tribute to the Late Jennifer Ramatu Etuh for her ‘will’ which has continued to put smiles on the faces of so many less privileged persons in the society.

He commended the governor for his giant strides in the health sector, especially the establishment of GoHealth and other sundry projects that have placed the state on the path of attaining universal health coverage.

The traditional ruler, who thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for providing the hospital with a new ambulance and directing GoHealth to partner with the medical center, appealed to him to consider providing a mutuary and establishing a mini campus of the School of Nursing and Midwifery in Tula to provide more opportunities for the people of the area.

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen said that it gladened her heart to see both Christians and Muslims come together in unison to celebrate a noble course.

She expressed gratitude to the Jennifer Etuh Foundation for building a magnificent health centre to cater for the health needs of the people.

The foundation had earlier reached out to about 1,500 widows in Tula with wrappers, toiletries and cash gifts of N10,000 each meant to bring succour to widows in the community as part of the Foundation’s one-week community outreach in the state.

It also provided five-day free medical outreach in the village, free screenings and treatments for all ailments.

The medical team also performed free hernia, dental and eye surgeries among others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE