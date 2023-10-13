Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated his commitment to providing favorable business conditions for potential investors, encouraging them to leverage the state’s ease of doing business facilitated by structural reforms, world-class infrastructure and peaceful atmosphere.

The governor made this known on Thursday during a roundtable meeting organized by the Gombe state government in collaboration with development partners, to engage with investors from within and outside the state.

Represented by the Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Hon. Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu mni, the governor assured that his government has a plethora of enticing incentives for potential investors.

These incentives according to him, are designed to facilitate a streamlined process for investors, adding that comprehensive reforms put in place have effectively established a convenient “one-stop shop” for investors, eliminating the traditional bureaucratic hurdles and making the process of setting up businesses more efficient and hassle-free.

He explained that the comprehensive reforms initiated by his administration have led to the ranking of Gombe twice as number one in the “Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria”. This recognition, according to him, underscores the tangible impact of these reforms on fostering a business-friendly environment within the state and reflects the commitment to sustainable economic growth.

He told the gathering that the roundtable meeting was to create a platform to engage with local investors to make them explore opportunities for establishing their businesses at the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, with a particular focus on the small and medium-scale industries.

“As you are aware, Gombe state is a business hub in the North-East sub-region which provides investment and business opportunities such as free trade zone to all investors in Nigeria. The Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park is equally established to create a secure and conducive space for trade and investment activities within the confines of the state-of-the-art facility,” the governor said.

He emphasized that the creation of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park would not only serve as a remarkable hub for trade and investment but also have the potential to boost both the state and national economies. The park, spanning 1000 hectares, would complement the administration’s ongoing initiatives to steer the state toward sustainable economic growth and development.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Muhammed Gambo Magaji, pointed out that during the past four years of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration, significant investments were made in infrastructure. These investments have substantially contributed to creating an environment that fosters the growth and success of businesses in Gombe.

In her remarks, the Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), one of the key sponsors of the preliminary programs leading up to the forthcoming investment summit, Mrs. Joyce Oburu, commended the Gombe state government for its diverse initiatives geared towards enhancing the state’s investment potential. She particularly lauded the establishment of the industrial park as a notable achievement in this regard.

She pledged that UNDP would remain dedicated to forging a collaborative partnership with Gombe State. According to her, this partnership aims to support Gombe state in realizing its ambitions to fully harness and promote its investment potential, maintaining that UNDP’s ongoing involvement will be instrumental in helping Gombe achieve its economic goals and create a thriving environment for prospective investors.

Others who expressed solidarity with the Gombe state government’s drive towards making the state an investment destination includes representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Bank of Industry, USAID State 2 State Programme and numerous commercial banks.