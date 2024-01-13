Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Inuwa Yahaya, has extended his heartfelt condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State over the demise of his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau who passed away on Thursday.

Inuwa Yahaya, who expressed deep sorrow over the sad event, acknowledged Isa Gusau’s professionalism, dedication and remarkable service to Governor Zulum and the government of Borno State.

He also praised the commitment of the late media strategist in managing information, especially during the challenging times faced by Borno State and the entire Northeast region.

As contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs), Government House Gombe, the NSGF Chairman described the loss as particularly poignant, especially during a time when the late Media Adviser’s expertise and support are most needed.

“The late Media Adviser worked diligently for the Governor and government of Borno State, and left an indelible mark in the field of journalism, media strategy and information management. He will surely be remembered for his hard work, commitment to duty and professionalism”, Inuwa Yahaya noted.

He urged strength for family members, Governor Zulum, the government, and the people of Borno State over the profound loss, praying Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.

