Gov Bello appoints Prof Salawu Sadiku as VC, other management staff for CUSTECH

The Kogi State Government has approved the appointment of management staff of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara in Adavi Local government area of the state as Professor Salawu Sadiku becomes the first Vice Chancellor of the new University.

In the Statement issued and signed by Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade, Secretary to the State government, said “Following the take-off of the Kogi State Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara; His Excellency, the Executive Governor of State, Alh. Yahaya Bello has granted approval for the appointment of following individuals as the Principal Officers of the University.

Those appointed are Prof. Salawu Sadiku as Vice Chancellor, Ms. Hudson Olufunke as Registrar, Mr. Alaji John as Bursar.

Others are Mr. Salifu Jeremiah E. as Librarian, Arch. Usman Muhammed Ahmed named Director of Works and Physical Planning and Mr Muhammed Asuku Audu as Director of Academic Planning.

The statement said that the appointments take effect from 17 December, 2020.

