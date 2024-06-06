Bauchi Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has signed three executive orders into law, issuing a stern warning that any individual found to be in breach of these laws will face severe consequences.

The executive orders aim to:

1. Protect the community and environment, ensure public safety and security, and prohibit deforestation in the state.

2. Establish a standard and unified method of measurement (Mudu) across the state.

3. Remove illegal structures and buildings in road corridors, which pose security and environmental risks.

The Governor emphasised that his administration is committed to enhancing security, building modern markets, and improving the welfare of citizens.

He urged stakeholders, traditional institutions, and religious groups to collaborate and warned tree fellers and charcoal sellers to refrain from encroaching on forests and trees.

The government has identified over 50 locations to relocate affected businesses, ensuring minimal disruptions.

Governor Bala appealed for support and understanding, emphasising his administration’s commitment to developing the state into an enviable status in the country.

