Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has presented a budget size of N613 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was presented to the State Legislature at the Usman A. Jikantoro State Assembly complex in Minna.

From the total size of the budget which was prepared based on the Economic and Fiscal Update (EFU) fiscal strategy, more than N464 billion, representing 75.67percent, was captured as the capital estimate while above N149 billion representing 24.33percent stood as the recurrent expenditure.

The budget will be financed through recurrent revenue of over N298 billion made up of statutory allocation, Value Added Tax (VAT), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), excess crude/other revenue, SURE-P refund, and capital receipts of above N315 billion which comprise loans and grants

In his presentation, Bago tagged the 2024 budget as ‘the budget of the future’ pointing out that it will not only address the immediate needs of the state but will also serve as the road map for a visionary 20-year journey, captured in the “Niger State Future Initiative”.

The Governor who recounted the numerous achievements recorded by his administration so far, assured that the 2024 budget is geared towards the enthronement of a new and sustainable Niger that is full of opportunities for all.

In the sectorial breakdown of the budget: the infrastructure, housing and urban renewal sectors, got the highest allocation to the tune of N220.6 billion which represents 42 per cent of the entire budget for 2024 estimate followed by the education, agriculture, and health sub-sectors with N76.2 billion, N43.5 billion and 42.7 Billion respectively allocated while law and justice got the lowest estimate which stood at N2.730 billion.

According to the governor, “Our social contract with Nigerlites in our manifesto is to improve livelihoods, foster a sustainable economy, uphold good governance, and advance both urban and rural development which defines the essence of this transformative initiative.”

While appealing to the speaker and other members of the state assembly for speedy scrutiny and passage of the budget proposal, the Governor commended them for a harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislative, promising that his administration will continue to strengthen the existing synergy and collaborations.

“We are at a threshold of evolving a new and sustainable Niger. This calls for cooperation and understanding of all. In the first quarter of 2024, we shall launch our long-term, medium-term and all sectoral plans. To achieve our vision, sustainability will be mainstreamed into all our plans, particularly through our green economy initiative.”

In his remarks, Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Hon Mohammed Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, assured that the 10th Assembly will properly screen the 2024 budget in line with the “New Niger” vision to ensure its passage within a week.

He, however, urged all the heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to support their resolve by complying with the screening timetable adding, that the House will intensify its oversight functions in 2024.

The speaker applauded the governor for his efforts at repositioning the state for greater development and projecting the state on the global map and promised the support of the legislative arm for the present administration to achieve its desired objective.

This is the first full budget the Bago-led administration presented to the state assembly which had members of the State Executive Council (SEC), top government functionaries, members of the judiciary, members of the state council of the traditional rulers led by its Chairman who doubles as the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar and religious leaders among others.

