Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has promised that the State Government will commit N5Billion for the Construction Of a new Permanent Orientation Camp for the NYSC in the State

Umaru Bago gave the promise when he declared open the 2024 NYSC Orientation Course for Batch B, Stream One at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp in Paiko, Paikoro LGA of the State.

He explained that the proposed Permanent NYSC Orientation Camp in the state would be a more befitting accommodation for Corps members during their Orientation period.

The Governor stated that in the interim, more toilets would be constructed while five boreholes would also be provided at the NYSC Camp in Paiko.

He also announced the gift of N200,000 each to all the 1,600 Corps members under the present NYSC Batch B Stream One posted to the State as bonus for accepting to serve in the state and to as well, make their stay a comfortable one in addition to 20 cows and a trailer load of food items .

Governor Umaru Bago also promised to give automatic employment to Corps members in both the Medical and Agricultural fields upon the completion of their mandatory One year service.

While reemphasizing that the state government will ensure the security and well-being of the Corps members, the Governor used the occasion to call on them to key into his agricultural revolution in the State, adding that the State Government will support anyone who is willing to engage in farming through the Niger foods limited.

He described agriculture as a rich venture that brings prosperity, stressing that this is why the state government is investing heavily in the sector.

Also in her address,, the Hon. Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim disclosed that the Federal government has announced a groundbreaking initiative to empower at least no fewer than about 5,000 NYSC members with N10million each, for entrepreneurial ventures upon completion of their service year.

Dr. Bio Ibrahim also stated that the Ministry is launching the National Youth Skills Programme (NYSP) this month with the aim of training over One Million young Nigerians across diverse fields such as technology, agriculture, and many other fields as it will offer them remarkable opportunity to prepare them for a successful career.

She stated further that the Federal Government is committed to introducing significant reforms designed to make the NYSC experience a period of national service and avenue to gain valuable skills and knowledge.

The Minister stressed that the restructured Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) will start accepting applications from this month following dedicated efforts to simplify the application process, to enable more young entrepreneurs to access financial support for their innovative ideas.

Secretary to the State Government and Chairman Niger State NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu , in his remarks, called on the Corps members to be patriotic, disciplined and cautious of the cultures and traditions of their host Communities as they embarked on their crucial role of Nation-building as well as use the NYSC platform to generate positive ideas for development.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Olayinka Abdulwahab commended the tireless efforts of the State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago in supporting the Scheme in the State.

She stated that NYSC in the State has already keyed into his green economy project by sending 100 corps members to serve with Niger Foods Ltd.

She used the forum to encourage the corps members to endeavour to engage in the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programmes as it provides a unique opportunity for them to identify their strengths to make them self-reliant.

A total of 1,301 Corps members were posted to the State under the 2024 NYSC batch B stream One Orientation Course.

Meanwhile, the Director General NYSC,Brig. Gen. Yushau Dogara Ahmed, has commended the state Governor for approving the construction of a new Permanent NYSC Orientation Camp for Corps members in Niger State very soon.

The NYSC Boss, while commending Governor Umaru Bago for all his kind gestures to the Corps Members said the development would go along way to assist them.

” I want to assure that as soon as the Federal Government concludes the issues of National minimum wage,NYSC management shall also do something to increase the monthly allowance of the Corps Members after the government must have given the approval,” he stated further

Finally, the State Chief Judge , Justice Halima AbdulMalik, represented by Justice Mariya Ismail administered the oath of allegiance on the Corps members.