Gov Ayade commences projects on riverside schools

THE Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has commenced the construction of secondary school projects in riverside communities in the state with a view to provide standard environment for teaching and learning.

Ayade, who performed the foundation laying of a four modern classroom block with four standard toilets and a staff room for teachers in Obio Usiere community in Odukoani Local Government Area of the state, said the objective was to provide basic education for residents in the area.

Ayade, represented at the event by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong, said his administration placed premium on education which is the bedrock of any societal development.

“We are here for the foundation laying of the construction of four number classroom block and four VIP toilets in Obio usiere community in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

“We know the value of education to the overall development of our future generation and in promoting this, we must first provide a comfortable and standard learning environment for the teachers and students.

“The administration of Gov. Ayade is concerned about education, rural water and sanitation, especially in the rural areas. We can see the efforts of the community in this project; even before we mobilised them, they had already started working,” he said.

At the town hall meeting with members of the community, the governor presented a cheque of N3 million to the Village head of the community, Mr Ekpo Amatem, as part of the state government’s counterpart support to facilitate the completion of the projects.

Speaking, the acting General Manager of Cross River Community and Social Development Agency, Mr Fidel Undie, said the foundation laying ceremony signified the importance the state government placed on rural transformation programmes.

He commended the community for mobilising their counterpart fund for the project, assuring them of more government social and development projects in the area.

The Board Chairman of Cross River Community and Social Development Agency, Mr Toni Joe-Ikpeme, said that the transformational agenda of Ayade was yielding results.

The Chairman of Obio Usiere Project Committee, Prince Charles Ekpo, who spoke on behalf of the community, commended the governor for the initiative and also appealed for more of such project to be brought to the community.

