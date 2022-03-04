Gombe SEC approves payment of external exams fees for over 23,000 secondary school students

A total of 23,000 final year students across secondary schools in Gombe state are to enjoy free final examinations for the year 2022 as the State Executive Council has approved the payment of their external exams fees.

The SEC which met on Thursday also approved the award of Contract For the Construction of roads across the three Senatorial Zones of the state just as it also approved the procurement of 13 Hilux Vehicles to boost security at the LGAs.

The Gombe State Executive Council meeting was presided over by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya held at the Government House, Gombe till late in the evening.

Explaining the approval further, the Commissioner of Education, Dauda Batari Zambuk told Journalists at the close of the 23rd session of the State Executive Council Meeting held at the EXCO Chamber said that the decision became necessary.

He said the State Executive Council expeditiously granted approval of a total sum of N435,272, 900 for the payment of WAEC, NABTEB and NBAIS examination charges.

In the same vein, the Commissioner of Works, Engr. Abubakar Bappah also told Journalists that Council approved the construction of six roads across the State.

The road projects, which are part of the network 11-100 initiative, include the 17 KM Tashan magarya- Lamba – Zange-Bappah Ibrahima- Luggerewo- Jauro Bello- Papa to link with Pindiga Road in Akko Local Government Area, awarded at the cost of N4,236,785,513:14 with a completion period of 24 months.

The 40 KM Tappi-Kalajanga-Bomala-Alagarno-Dinawa-Dundehe-Damba Barde-Abuja/bula-Girgam-Shongo Sarkin Yaki through the Gombe Western bye-pass was equally awarded at the cost of N8,525,018,707:81with a completion period of 24 months.

The Filiya-Gwandum-Keffi-Yaburo-Gurwa-Shakram-Daja to Gundale road was also awarded at the contract sum of N5,310,117,214 with a completion period of 12 months.

Other roads approved for construction by the State Executive Council include the 10 kilometres Bojude to Dirri, awarded at the cost of two N2,196,492,830:08 while the 10 kilometres Nafada link road at the cost of N2.55 billion and the 27 kilometres Kuri-Nasarawa lambam-Gelambam-Dasa junction to Tallasse awarded at the cost of N8,388,854,144:06 with a completion period of 22 months.

The Gombe State Commissioner of works added that the State Executive Council has approved 20 percent mobilization fees for all contractors to mobilize to site.

Equally at the briefing, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo said the State Executive Council approved the procurement of 13 hilux vehicles valued at a contract sum of N434,343,000.

According to the Commissioner, the vehicles will be distributed to all the 11 Local Government Areas of the State to further boost the security of lives and property in the State.

The Commissioner of Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya Lapes who coordinated the press briefing, reaffirmed the commitment and determination of the Inuwa Yahaya- led administration to bequeath a legacy that will bear all the hallmarks of economic viability and social stability.