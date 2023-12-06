No fewer than 10 suspected criminals have been arrested by the Gombe State Police Command for various criminal offences including criminal conspiracy, impersonation being in possession of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, kidnapping and screening of an offender as well as theft and impersonation.

While briefing Journalists as well as parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Gombe on Wednesday, the PPRO, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar on behalf of the Commissioner, Hayatu Usman said that all the suspects have duly investigated.

For Criminal Conspiracy, Impersonation and being in possession of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, Ibrahim Usman, age 19 years, Usman Mohd Biliyaminu, age 18 years, Mohammed Suleiman, age 21 years, Sani Mohammed, age 20 years, Hamman Haruna, age 19 years, Imrana Hassan, age 18 years and Abdullahi Idris 17 years old were arrested.

According to him, on 3/12/2023 at about 0830hrs, Police operatives attached to Kaltungo division in collaboration with SIB operatives raided a criminal hideout at Market Square, Kalaring and Baganje in Kaltungo LGA.

As a result of the operation, Seven suspects were arrested as mentioned above. Exhibits recovered from the suspects are as follows; Military camouflage, short trousers and Face cap, 19 blocks of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 40 sachets of tramadol tablets, 240 sachets of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Also recovered are, One empty shell of AK-47 decorated with charms and Two cutlasses, one stick, one dagger, two swords, two calabash, two knives, one axe, one roll of copper wire, five sachets of exzol tablets, two women wrappers ( turmin Zani).

Other exhibits include one charm vest, assorted charms, 582 pieces of exzol tablets, two cutlasses, and 100 pieces of yellow (D-5) tablets.

Meanwhile, effort is ongoing to apprehend other accomplices to bring them to justice.

For Criminal Conspiracy, kidnapping and screening of an offender, Muhammadu Garba, 25 years and Ibrahim Adamu 40 years.

The PPRO stated that on 28/09/2023 at about 0100hrs, information was received from a complainant that, on the previous day, at around 2200hrs, about 14 unknown persons armed themselves with AK47 rifles and machetes and invaded the residence of one Musa Abdullahi and forcefully kidnapped him to an unknown destination.

The perpetrators demanded a ransom of N1.8 million which was paid and refused to release the victim, after a detailed investigation, it was revealed that above-named suspects knew the suspected kidnappers and revealed the plan of Police to the said kidnappers.

They also admitted that the prime suspect, one Yau Saleh is a friend to the victim and met them earlier to tell them about his plans of kidnapping him.

The Case is still under investigation and will be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.

For Criminal Conspiracy and armed robbery, Kabiru Musa was arrested as the only suspect.

On 1/11/2023, a team of Operation Hattara while responding to a distress call, arrested one Kabiru Musa, 25 years for an alleged case of motorcycle snatching.

The complainant, one Ismail Muhammad revealed that on the 9/10/2023 at about 0740hrs, he was riding his (Okada) motorcycle, when the said suspect stopped him and said he should take him to a farm around welcome to Gombe axis.

Upon arrival, the suspect started discussing with a person whom they met there which unknown to him was his accomplice. Suddenly the suspect hit him on his cheek which left him unconscious and later carted away the motorcycle.

Later, on 1/11/2023, the complainant sighted and identified the suspect which he called Operation Hattara to arrest him. The case was later transferred to SCID in order to carry out detailed investigations.

During investigations, three different complainants also came to give account of their own incidents which the suspect testified to have been a perpetual criminal who specialises in taking motorcycle riders to the outskirts of the town in other to carry out such dastardly acts.

Following a formal complaint by one Basiru Mamuda on the 6th of November, 2023, who alleged that while he was riding his motorcycle (Okada), a man identified as Yahaya Haruna stopped him at Gombe main market.

The man claimed to be Oga Musa Yahaya, an officer of the police, and requested to be taken to a market at Yamaltu Deba.

However, upon reaching a certain location, the suspect asked the motorcycle rider to stop and speak to an elderly person in a village.

Subsequently, the suspect requested to borrow the motorcycle to pick up a lady from a nearby farm where he absconded with the motorcycle, and fled to Taraba.