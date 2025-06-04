Gombe NSCDC deploys 900 personnel to secure prayer grounds

In line with its mandate to protect lives and property at all times, the Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 900 officers and men to strategic locations across the state for the Eid-El-Adha celebrations.

The deployment aims to prevent any potential security breaches and ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The Command, under the leadership of Commandant Jibrin Idris, is taking proactive measures to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors during the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

Through Operational Order No. 5/2025, Commandant Jibrin Idris has tasked all Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Tactical Unit Commanders, and Sector Heads with implementing robust security arrangements at Eid prayer grounds, critical infrastructure, and other areas of interest.

The objectives of the deployment are to ensure the protection of lives and property of all citizens and visitors before, during, and after the celebration, as well as to protect critical assets—both public and private—from potential threats.

It also aims to maintain law and order throughout the state, thereby preventing any breakdown of security, and to provide a safe and secure environment for worshippers at various worship grounds.

Commandant Jibrin Idris extended his wishes for a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration to all Muslims and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

The NSCDC Command reiterated its commitment to providing top-notch security services to the good people of Gombe State, reassuring that, “We assure the public of our unwavering dedication to duty and our unrelenting efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for all,” as stated in a press release signed by SC Buhari Saad, Public Relations Officer.

