Bauchi Police Commissioner affirms commitment to enhancing public safety, security

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to enhancing public safety and security before, during, and after the Eid-el-Adha celebrations.

The Police Commissioner also extended warm wishes to the Muslim community in the state for a joyful and peaceful Sallah celebration and beyond.

In anticipation of the upcoming festivities scheduled for Friday, 6 June 2025, Sani-Omolori Aliyu assured citizens of the Command’s continued dedication to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

This commitment includes proactive measures before, during, and after the celebration, as the Command will collaborate with other relevant security agencies and key stakeholders to guarantee a peaceful and seamless observance.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, “To facilitate this effort, the Commissioner has mandated the deployment of sufficient personnel, including conventional police officers and tactical teams, along with necessary logistical support at all prayer venues and event locations throughout the state.”

Personnel assigned to this critical task have been instructed to adhere to professional standards, respect citizens’ fundamental rights, and carry out their responsibilities with humility, decorum, and vigilance.

Moreover, the Command has implemented visibility policing measures, coupled with increased patrols in residential areas, major roads, and both government and private infrastructures.

Additionally, the Command is prepared to respond to any disruptions caused by hoodlums, political thugs, or other disruptive elements who may attempt to undermine public order during the festive period.

In conclusion, the Commissioner of Police extended his sincere greetings to all Muslim faithful and the broader community as they observe Eid-el-Adha.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the police and other relevant security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration. The public is also encouraged to report any suspicious individuals or objects to the nearest police station or use the Command’s emergency contact numbers: 08151849417 and 09053872273.

