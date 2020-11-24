Gombe lawmakers impeach speaker, swear-in Luggerewo, other leaders

The Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Sadiq Ibrahim Kurba, was, on Tuesday, impeached.

Also, some other leaders of the House were removed alongside the impeached speaker in order to give the Assembly a new leadership.

Sadiq Ibrahim Kurba was impeached during plenary, on Tuesday, by 16 out of the 24 lawmakers through a voice votes at the floor of the House.

16 Members of the Assembly signed the impeachment notice that led to the impeachment of the Speaker who was immediately replaced with Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo representing Akko Central constituency.

Abubakar Luggerewo, representing Akko Central, was immediately sworn in as the 7th Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly.

Abubakar Luggerewo aged 36 years, was sworn in by Deputy Speaker, Siddi Buba, representing Kwami West constituency.

Former deputy speaker, Shuaibu Adamu, announced the names of the 16 members who passed vote and the motion of impeachment which was moved by Saddam Bello, representing Funakaye constituency.

According to Musa Buba, the member representing Balanga North, the decision to impeach Ibrahim Abubakar was a collective decision following non satisfactory with his style of leadership of the Assembly.

He said that, “The former Speaker of the house was removed due to lack of confidence. We lost confidence in his leadership, and as a House, we are at liberty to change leadership.”

The Lawmaker added that, “Once you lack confidence in someone, then, there has been a breach. we felt the best thing was to remove him and replaced with a brand new Speaker.”

Majority leader of House, Samuel Markus, was also removed through a voice vote announced by Mustapha Usman representing Gombe South and was replaced by Ladan Yerima, representing Kaltungo East constituency.

Also, the Deputy Chief whip Yahaya Kaka was replaced with Saddam Bello, representing Funakaye constituency.

However, an easy calm was returned by security operatives, who pacified hoodlums suspected to be loyal to the ousted speaker.

Recall that this impeachment is coming one year after Shuaibu Adamu, was removed over his loyalty to the Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, a development that has left the House disunited with members only doing those things that pleased each person.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

