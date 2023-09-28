Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) has signed an agreement with the Society for Education Advocacy and Research in Health (SEARCH) to carry out a Client Satisfaction Survey for the agency.

The overall goal of the survey is to assess the level of satisfaction with contributory health services in Gombe State.

The objectives of the Survey include: Understand enrollees’ experiences with GoHealth services; Identify areas of improvement in the services provided and Evaluate the effectiveness of communication channels and accessibility to healthcare.

It is also aimed at gathering feedback on the quality and timeliness of healthcare provisions and determining the level of satisfaction with the healthcare providers’ professionalism and empathy.

SEARCH, in collaboration with GoHealth, will employ a comprehensive research methodology to ensure accurate and reliable results.

The survey will cover the entire Gombe State, reaching out to a representative sample of GoHealth enrollees while the methodology includes the following steps:

Designing the Survey; Sampling; Data Collectivity and Data Analysis.

The client satisfaction survey holds several crucial benefits for GoHealth and its enrollees which include: Improved Service Provision b) Enhanced Communication Channels; Stakeholder Engagement and Identify and Address Gaps.

Prioritizing client feedback and engagement, GoHealth aims to address gaps in service delivery and improve customer satisfaction levels.

The survey results will serve as a foundation for strategic decision-making, allowing GoHealth to make informed improvements in service services and build stronger relationships with its enrollees.

Operatives on SEARCH arrived in Gombe and trained data collectors on Tuesday 26th September 2023 and data collection in selected facilities in the state started on Wednesday 27th September 2023.





Fifty facilities were selected across the state, these include primary, secondary, tertiary, and private healthcare providers. All in all, one thousand and fifty-five enrollees will be interviewed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE