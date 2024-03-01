The Gombe State Government has received proposals from five construction companies for the construction of a 1.2-kilometer road to connect the premises of the State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

Speaking while receiving the proposals, the State Commissioner for Works, Housing, and Transportation, Engineer Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, assured the companies of fair treatment in the evaluation of the submitted proposals.

He explained that following the construction of a modern College of Nursing and Midwifery by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Governor deemed it necessary to award the contract for road construction to effectively link various sectors of the college with proper access roads.

While commending the contracting companies for maintaining high standards at their various construction sites in the state, Maijama’a Kallamu urged the companies to ensure the timely completion of their current projects before embarking on new ones.

The Commissioner assured of completing the tendered road project before the rainy season begins in earnest.

He urged the citizens of the state to pray for and support the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration for more democratic dividends.

In their respective goodwill messages, Engineer Hamzat Abubakar, Chairman of the Nigeria Society of Engineers Gombe State chapter, Engineer Jonathan Mshelia, COREN Zonal Coordinator, and QS Pakison, representing the contractors, all commended the open and transparent tender process.

They stated that the contracting community is united, and success for one company is a celebration for all.

Earlier, Engineer Gideon Mele, representing the Director-General of the Due Process Office, announced the participating companies and their bids.

Grandscope Construction Limited submitted a bid of N1.9 billion with a completion period of four months, Builders Nigeria Limited at N1.7 billion, within a completion period of 12 months, EEC International Limited offered a bid of N2.41 billion with a seven-month completion period.

Triacta Nigeria Limited bidded N1.16 billion for the project with a three-month completion timeframe, while Tinka Point Nigeria Limited submitted a bid of N2.2 billion with a five-month completion period.

Engineer Mele urged the contractors to adhere to the project specifications and prioritise quality and timely delivery.

He also appealed to project supervisors to ensure effective monitoring and oversight of projects for efficient service delivery.