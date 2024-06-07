Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday, visited the Charge de Affairs and Acting Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Adamu Abubakar Zanwa, to seek the support of the Nigerian Authorities in Rabat in facilitating Gombe’s business drive in the country.

During the meeting, which took place at the Nigerian Embassy in Rabat, Governor Inuwa Yahaya explained that his delegation was in Morocco to explore and foster business opportunities that could benefit Gombe State.

He also stated that his administration has been committed to attracting investments to create job opportunities and propel the state’s economy.

The mission to Morocco, he said, is part of his broader initiative to open up the state to international investments and enhance its economic landscape which is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to diversify Nigeria’s economy and create sustainable development through foreign partnerships.

Inuwa Yahaya emphasized the need for diplomatic backing to ensure the success of the week-long investment mission and engagements with the Moroccan government and the business community.

According to him, “We are here on a business drive to attract investment and forge partnerships that will spur economic growth in Gombe State. In May, I interacted with the Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Moha Ou Ali Tagma, on how we could engage the authorities in the Kingdom of Morocco and key stakeholders in the country’s economic and social spheres, with a view to forging stronger ties between us and leveraging each other’s strengths to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

He also used the medium to express his gratitude to the Nigerian Ambassador for the warm reception his delegation received upon their arrival, noting particularly, the presence of the Ambassador at the airport to welcome them.

In his response, the Acting Ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to assisting the governor and his delegation in achieving their objectives, assuring them of his full support in facilitating meetings with key Moroccan business leaders and government officials, as well as in providing any necessary diplomatic backing as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

