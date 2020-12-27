Gombe gov appoints chairmen, members state assembly service commission, hospitals board, five others

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Chairmen and members of the Gombe State House of Assembly Service Commission, Hospital Management Board ( HMB), Board of Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency and Board of Gombe State College of Health Sciences and Technology.

Others are Board of Gombe State College of Nursing and Midwifery and Board of Gombe state Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, conveyed the Governor’s approval as follows:

Gombe State House of Assembly Service Commission has Alhaji Sulaiman Abubakar as Chairman with the following as members: Alhaji Nasiru Haruna Dukku; Alhaji Danladi Usman Umar; Mrs Egla Idris; Alhaji Adamu Bello ( Talban Akko); Alhaji Sule Ahmed Dantsoho and Alhaji Abubakar Dantata.

Members of the BOARD OF GOMBE STATE COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES & TECHNOLOGY: Alh Sallau Pindiga (Sarkin Yakin Pindiga) Chairman with other Members as: Mrs Briskilla Tanko; Dr Muhammad Lawan; Haruna Mahdi Deba; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Higher Education; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance.

Others are Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health; College Provost; Two elected members of the Academic Board of the College; One elected member representing the congregation; Director Pharmaceutical Services, Ministry of Health; Director Primary Health Care Development Agency and College Registrar – Secretary

BOARD OF GOMBE STATE CONTRIBUTORY HEALTH CARE MANAGEMENT AGENCY has Dr Mohammed Isa Umar as Chairman while Members are: Buba Galadima Kamo; Bappa Kawu Hamma Bajoga; Abdullahi Wada Tukulma; Permanent Secretary Budget, Planning & Donor Agencies Coordination Officer and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice.

Others are Director Planning Research & Statistics, Ministry of Health; Director Pension Matters – Office of the Head of Service; Comrade Abdulhakeem Aliyu, NHIS State Coordinator; Mohammed Adamu Musa, Representing Nigeria Labour Congress; Dr Zainab Y. Kaltungo, Representing Nigerian Medical Association Gombe State Chapter; Comrade Isa S. Abubakar, Representing Trade Union Congress Gombe State Chapter; Ibrahim Wayas – representing Civil Society Organizations and Erisa Danladi Sarki, Representing Nigerian Employers Consultative Association just as the Executive Secretary of the Agency is to serve as Secretary of the Board.

The HOSPITALS MANAGEMENT BOARD (HMB) has Prof. Musa Dankyau Gwandum as Chairman while Members are: Hon. Abba Hammari; Yunusa Yakubu Deba; Mrs Jamila Zakari and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health.

It also has Permanent Secretary Establishment & Service Matters; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance; Permanent Secretary Civil Service Commission; Dr Mahdi Mohammed Bello, Representing Nigerian Medical Association; Mrs Bathsheba J. Kala, Representing Joint Health Sector Union; Pharm. Nafiu Ibrahim, Representing Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and Yusuf Aisha Bello, Representing Medical & Health Workers Union while the Executive Secretary will serve as Secretary.

BOARD OF GOMBE STATE PRIMARY HEALTH CARE DEVELOPMENT AGENCY has Dr Ya’u Kashere as Chairman while Members are: Dr Malachi Kanadi; Buba Siddi Dukku; Mr Baba Robot; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs.

Other members are Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health; Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Govt. & Chieftaincy Affairs; ALGON Chairman, Gombe State Chapter; Dr Ahmed Adamu Girbo, Representing Nigerian Medical Association Gombe State Chapter; Jonathan Yusuf Lanipi, Representing National Association of Nigerian Nurses & Midwives, Gombe State Chapter; Pharm. Sebastian Zubairu, Representing Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria; Absolom Baba, Representing Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria and Mohammed Kabir, Representing Community Health Practitioners

Association of Nigeria while Executive Secretary of the Agency is to serve as Secretary of the Board

BOARD OF GOMBE STATE COLLEGE OF NURSING has Alh. Saidu Mohammed as Chairman and Members are: Mrs Margaret Yusuf; Alh. Babangida Adamu Jigawa; Bashir Funawo; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Higher Education and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance.

Others are Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health; Permanent Secretary – Ministry for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs; College Provost; Two elected members of the academic board of the college; One elected member representing the congregation and Director Nursing, Ministry of Health while College Registrar is the Secretary.

All the appointments take immediate effect as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

