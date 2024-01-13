The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has raised the alarm over proliferation of ladies allegedly infected with HIV/AIDS roaming the streets of Gombe, the capital city, with the sole aim of infecting unsuspecting men.

The Command warned men who patronise cheap ladies and young girls to be cautious and confirm the HIV status of their “side chicks” in order not to fall victims.

Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Bello Muazu, said that the revelation followed the arrest of an 85 years old man (names withheld) who was said to have lured uncountable number of young girls into sexual intercourse and after examination, was confirmed to be HIV positive including his four wives.

While briefing newsmen on the Command’s activities for 2023, the State Commandant warned members of the public against illicit sexual relationships, adding they must ensure they confirm the status of their sex mates before engaging in any sexual relationship.

“HIV is like a time bomb in Gombe because the prevalence rate is alarmingly high. Many unsuspecting carriers are in their window period, as such, we are warning men to watch out and confirm the HIV status of their ‘Side Chicks’.”

Muhammad Muazu also revealed that the Command faced serious challenges with some NGOs who are backing same-sex relationships and marriage, a situation that had been prevalent in the state and involving many youths below 25 years.

Meanwhile, the State Government had ordered the closure of all nightclubs in the state popularly known as ‘Gala Houses’ where these activities were taking place without any hindrance.

He stated however that throughout the hurdles with the pro same-sex NGOs, the Command was on the same page with the Human Rights Commission of Nigeria which resulted in the successes achieved in the operations against immoral activities involving youths in the state.

He also said that the Command had done its best under the purview of its mandate to meet the demands and needs of the public in seeking justice and settling disputes.

Recall that the Gombe State Government had set up a committee over the issue of same-sex relationships and marriage in order to ensure that the state is free of such in line with the relevant laws of the country.

