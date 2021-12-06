Gombe APC crisis only flexing muscles, not leadership crisis – Publicity secretary 

Though Gombe State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is presently in a leadership crisis following a tussle between the governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, the publicity secretary of APC in the state, Mr Moses Kyari, has described the fight for supremacy in the party as the flexing of muscles and not a crisis.

Kyari addressed a press conference over the weekend to clear the air about Governor Yahaya’s involvement in the arraignment in court of one Muhammed Yayari, who was purported to have gone on social media, to broadcast that over 80 per cent of local government and ward party executives in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area had resigned their positions in solidarity with Senator Goje.

He said that, “the orchestrated plan of the senator (Goje) to cause disunity and unsettle the peace was hatched at the home of one of his aides, Alhaji Babayo Danjuma, who is presently at large.”

According to him, “Executive members of the APC in Yamaltu-Deba were clandestinely coerced to a meeting in the residence of Babayo Danjuma where they solicited for the cooperation and loyalty of the executives to Senator Goje.”

Moses Kyari claimed that, “No issue of resignation of office was raised or adopted during the meeting. But to our utter dismay, one Muhammed Yayari, went on social media to broadcast outright lies.”

The Publicity Secretary said that, “The APC local government executives of Yamaltu-Deba wrote a formal complaint against the duo of Babayo Danjuma and Mohammed Yayari to which in my interview of the ill fated day, I made reference to which action was accordingly taken”.

According to Moses Kyari, the State Executives of the party took up the matter and wrote a petition to the Police Command where, after investigations, Yayari was arrested and subsequently charged to court.

He said that, “It is a great disservice for anybody to insinuate that His Excellency, Alhaji Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, has any kind of involvement in the self inflicted travails of the rumour monger and his backers.”

While acknowledging the rift between Governor Inuwa and Senator Goje, Kyari went on to say that there was no crisis in Gombe APC but the flexing of muscles between the two APC stalwarts.

He declared that, “Senator Goje doesn’t want to agree that he is not the leader of the party in Gombe State but Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya. APC is fully on ground and we are assiduously working for success in 2023 election. We are forging ahead in spite of the little skirmishes.”

It will be recalled that soon before the APC wards and Local Government Congresses, Governor Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Goje fell apart politically, due to moves by both to have control over the party structures at all levels in the State.

However, the situation got worse in early November when supporters of both politicians clashed, resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of properties during Senator Goje’s visit to the state last month.

