Goje, Monguno retain leadership of North East Caucus in NASS

The North East Caucus in the National Assembly has re-elected former Gombe State governor and Senator representing Gombe central, Danjuma Goje and Honourable Mohammad Tahir Monguno as its chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively.

Tribune Online reports that a jointly signed statement by the entire caucus members dated June 8, 2020, revealed other elected executive officials of the caucus as Haliru Dauda Jika (Bauchi) as Secretary, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC Adamawa Central) as Treasurer, Honourable David Abel Fuoh (Taraba) as Publicity Secretary, and Hon Tijjani Zanna Zakariya (Yobe) as Financial Secretary.

The new executive from the zone in its first official assignment kicked against non-inclusion of any airport from the area among those already pencilled down across the remaining five geopolitical zones by the Aviation Ministry for the commencement of domestic flights on June 21, 2020.

The Caucus expressed its disaffection with the decision of the Federal Ministry of Aviation which left out the entire zone among the airports to be opened on June 21, 2020.

The zone according to them, has several airports and at least one should have been selected like it was done to the other five zones.

The caucus, however, thanked the Federal Government for its determination to construct the Mambala Power Project and further urged that the process be sped up in order to stimulate economic activities in the zone.

The caucus in the statement expressed special congratulations to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan for his election as the President of the Senate just as it expressed its sincere appreciation to his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the North East Development Commission.

According to the statement, members of the caucus resolved at the election which held on Saturday in Abuja that a letter of commendation should be written to the Board and Management of the North East Development Commission for a successful take-off.

They expressed their willingness and determination to support and cooperate with the six State Governors of the zone, to combat insecurity problem bedevilling the zone over the years.