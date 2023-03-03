Israel Arogbonlo

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has reacted to the victory of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the just concluded presidential election.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that God is against Tinubu’s victory, stating that the incoming government will be filled with sorrow, hardship, failure and economic disappointment.

He made it known that the incoming government will not be any better than the outgoing government because the will of the people was stolen.

He explained that it is not part of God’s plans that Christians will not be part of leadership in Nigeria and that the APC wants to stir confusion in the religious sector.

‘’I am seeing a new government of sorrow, hardship, failure, economic disappointment, there will be more hardship because God never approved another APC government for Nigerians. Under this new government, Nigeria will not be regarded internationally, this government will not make it better than what we experienced in the outgoing government.

“This is not the government God approved for us. God has not approved Nigeria to be an Islamic republic, he has not said Christians will not be part of the government but these people have berated God, they want to stir confusion in the religious sector but God has rejected them.’’

Primate Ayodele asserted that Nigerians and even the APC will not enjoy the incoming government and that Tinubu will be the last president the APC will produce because they have deprived the people of their rights and made people lose hope in democracy.

‘’INEC and APC colluded to steal the will of the people, God will definitely fight for the cause of the people at the appropriate time. Nigeria will not enjoy this government, even the APC will not enjoy this government and Tinubu will be the last president the party will produce. The party will go into oblivion very soon because the present government has deprived people of their rights, they have made people suffer and lose hope in democracy. ‘’

The cleric referred to his warnings to Atiku and Peter Obi about the desperation of Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria while berating the INEC chairman for the role he played in the 2023 presidential election.

‘’I warned Atiku and Peter Obi in my prophecies before the election that Tinubu is willing to do all he can to get victory but they didn’t listen. I also told Nigerians that BVAS will fail, I warned the INEC chairman to stand his ground on BVAS and electronic transmission of results but the chairman compromised. INEC is meant to be independent but this one is satanic for Nigeria.’’

Also, Primate Ayodele lauded the youths and opposition parties for not engaging in violence to express displeasure in the 2023 presidential election. He urged the judiciary to give the right judgments in order to escape God’s wrath.





‘’I thank the Nigerian youths that have not engaged in violence to express their displeasure towards the election outcome, I also salute Peter Obi and Atiku for pacifying their members and not allowing them take laws into their hands. God wants to visit the judiciary system of Nigeria and judges that fail to give justice regarding this 2023 presidential election will be the first victims. If they compromise and fail to give hope to the hopeless, give the right judgment, God’s anger will consume them.’’

Speaking on his misinterpreted prophecy concerning Atiku which was released a few hours to the election, Primate Ayodele made it known that his prophecy on Atiku being God’s choice still stands. Explaining further, He stated that God doesn’t force his choice on humans but there are always consequences when humans reject God’s choice. He also clarified that it was never included in his prophetic statement that Atiku will win the election.

‘’I stand by my prophecy that this government has not been approved by God, I said earlier that they are desperate to get power and this has come to pass. I said that Atiku is God’s choice, not human choice. Humans have chosen against God’s choice. God will not come down to vote and He will not impose his choice on humans but there will be consequences. There was nowhere in the prophecy that I said Atiku will win the election but He is God’s choice. I also told Nigerians what they should expect if they reject God’s choice, time will tell.’’

