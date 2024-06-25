The General Officer Commanding, GOC 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Major Gen. Hassan T Dada, Monday, flagged off the Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers’ Competition, at the 24 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State.

Addressing his officers and men during the event, Dada said the reason why the Army is placing much emphasis on the training of its personnel, is to enhance their fitness and combat readiness, stating that the training of personnel has become one of the major priorities of the Nigerian Army authorities.

Represented by the Training Officer in charge of the Division, Brigadier General O. O. Ojere, the GOC commended the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja stating that the Army will continue to professionalize through training to assume greater emphasis, adding, “Fortunately, at this point in time, we have made resources fully available for the training.

“We have a Chief of Army Staff who has made training a key objective in his command philosophy which is “To transform the Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

The competition, he said will be in the area of weapon handling, shooting, half cross country running, map reading/navigation, obstacle crossing, and drilling in the five-day competition, while the participating units in the zone include 13 Brigade, Calabar, 44 Engineering Brigade, Enugu, 34 Artillery Brigade Owerri, 14 Brigade Ohafia, and the 82 Division Garrison Enugu.

According to him, the areas of the competition “are skills a soldier would require to carry out his job as a military personnel”, adding, “You will agree with me that the only way to bleed less in wartime is to sweat more in peacetime. It is for this reason that we continue to train and retrain in order not to be found wanting on the day of reckoning.”

The Nigerian Army he said, has continued to professionalize, hence, the emphasis on training, stating “this year’s competition is organized with the primary goal of improving teamwork through the infusion of organizational ability and the inculcation of initiative in the stipulated rank bracket”, adding that this year’s competition provided room for more participation by female soldiers.

In his remarks, the Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brigadier Gen. O. O Diya, said training in the military “cannot be over emphasised”, as “It involves rigorous physical conditioning, weapon proficiency, tactical skills, discipline and drills amongst others.”

He further stated, “The competition is aimed at improving the leadership and organisational ability of WOs and SNCOs, with a view to preparing them for more challenging responsibilities”.

