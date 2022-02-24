Go get your PVCs to participate in electing good leaders, North-East Baptist members challenged

As the 2023 General elections is fast approaching, members of the Baptist Church in the North-East subregion have been challenged to get registered in order to have INEC voter’s card to be able to participate in electing candidates of their choice.

The challenge was thrown by Rev Titus Mama’a of First Baptist Church, Billiri in Gombe State while preaching at the 2022 Annual Conference in Session of North-East Baptist Conference going on at First Baptist Church, bauchi.

The Clergyman lamented that Christians are shying away from playing active roles in politics thereby denying themselves of participating in the process of electing credible leaders in the country.

He further lamented that at the end of the day, the same people will turn around to be blaming bad governance saying, “why are you crying over spilt milk, if you don’t like the administration, then, use your political power, the voter’s card to vote it out”.

Titus Dama’a also berated the few so-called Christian politicians who he said have mortgaged their consciences, sold their people for a cheap amount of money just because they want to be part of stealing of public funds.

He also stressed that, “you should know that there is no ethnicity in heaven, the language is one, why then are we divided along ethnic groups? It is high time we got united together so that we can build the Conference to an enviable height”.

He further lamented the insecurity situation in the country whereby people can no longer go to the farm or have to pay their way through before bandits will allow them to go harvest what they sweated to plant and nurture calling on the government to as a matter of urgency, rise up to the situation.

The Preacher then called for serious and fervent prayers by all because according to him, “it is only divine intervention that can save the present situation, it is now beyond human actions”.

The Clergyman then commended the new leadership of the Conference for the new innovation in the administration of the Conference saying, “with this new approach, the North-East Baptist Conference which is one of the oldest in the Nigerian Baptist Convention will take its appropriate position in the scheme of things”.

The 2022 Annual Conference in Session has as theme: ‘Moving Forward: Entering into Newness with Praise and Thanksgiving’ while Psalm 100 is the text. Delegates are drawn from Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe states.