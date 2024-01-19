Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Friday, told the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, to prepare for a ‘rerun in 2027’ in order to achieve his ambition.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that the Supreme Court upheld the election of Abiodun following an appeal filed by Adebutu and his party.

The apex court, had in the judgement said that the applicant (Adebutu) and his party failed to prove their case.

Abiodun who addressed journalists at the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, in Iperu described the legal battle as an “emotional seesaw, psychological seesaw and emotional distraction”.

He said that the judgement marked an end to “court shopping” for his opponent.

“Today, the Supreme Court has affirmed our victory which was earlier affirmed by the Tribunal and then the Appeal court, but our adversaries were not satisfied, they proceeded to the Supreme Court and yet again the five-man panel, led by the noble honourable justice Okoro affirmed the wish of the generality of the Ogun State people today. We thanked them because once again they have demonstrated that they are the last hope of the common man.

“We want to appreciate the Tribunal, who laid the foundation for today’s victory, the Appeal that further built on the foundation at the Appeal court and all the judges of both courts and of course the Supreme Court led by Honourable justice Okoro.

“I want to thank His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because for his support for me in my political journey I will not be standing here today.

“Now this victory has marked the end of this court-shopping for adversaries and for us it is the final victory in this journey that started in 2018, we will now keep our eyes further focused on the ball.

“All attempts to distract us have failed, it is been an emotional seesaw, psychological seesaw, emotional distraction, of course physical distraction as well. We hope our opponent who have been making a lot of noise about a rerun can prepare for a rerun in 2027.

“We will now focus on our sustaining our legacies, the foundation of which we laid since we assumed office in 2019 and in the coming weeks you will see some of the goodies that we will be unveiling for the good people of Ogun State, we remain the fastest growing economy in Nigeria, the most improved economy in Nigeria, we will continue to build on these victories”, Abiodun said.