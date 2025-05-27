Glo celebrates 20th anniversary of Ojude Oba sponsorship

•To give out cars, tricycles, other items

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, says it is preparing to celebrate this year’s edition of Ojude Oba Festival in spectacular fashion by hosting a magnificent cultural showpiece, high-octane entertainment, customer rewards, and empowerment schemes.

It noted that this year’s Ojude Oba will be special as it marks its 20th year as the major sponsor of the cultural event which showcases the rich cultural heritage of Ijebu Kingdom in Ogun State.

Globacom’s National Commercial Coordinator, Mr. Yomi Ogunbamowo, who spoke at a press conference held in Ijebu Ode on Monday to announce the commencement of the 2025 edition of the festival, with the theme ‘OJUDE OBA: CELEBRATING OUR ROOTS, PRESERVING OUR FUTURE’, stated that the company’s sponsorship of the event had helped transform it into a global tourist attraction.

“This year’s celebration is a milestone that fills us with gratitude and honour. For 20 glorious years, Globacom has stood as the proud torchbearer of this cultural marvel, and it is gratifying to witness its elevation to the global stage.

“The planned designation of Ojude Oba as one of Africa’s official Heritage Events by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a testament to the festival’s profound cultural significance—and we are delighted to have contributed to its rising stature,” he stated.

Mr Ogunbamowo also announced that Globacom had extended its sponsorship for another 10 years by signing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), describing the development as a reaffirmation of its deep commitment to preserving the treasured legacy

Among the activities to make this year’s edition memorable is a consumer promo which will give subscribers the opportunity to win exciting prizes, including two brand-new Suzuki Celerio cars, four tricycles, five generators, and 10 grinding machines.

“One of the cars will be won by an outstanding member of the community to be nominated by subscribers within Ijebu Ode. Nominees’ names and reasons for the nominations should be sent to a toll-free code 611, after which the nominee who polls the highest number of votes will be presented the car at the grand finale of the festival”, Mr Ogunbamowo explained.

To win the second car prize, a subscriber must have recharged a cumulative N20,000 within the Ijebu axis during the period. For the tricycle, subscribers must recharge a cumulative N10,000 in voice and data; for the generators and grinding machines, subscribers are expected to recharge N5,000 and N2,000 , respectively. The higher the recharge, the higher the chances of winning.

