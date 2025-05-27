Exams: OAU students protest over non-issuance of identity cards

The students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday, registered their grievances against the management of the institution over non-issuance of identity cards to them after paying for it.

The students who expressed their displeasure on the development staged a peaceful protest at the university gate entrance.

“Many students have been stopped and harassed by police and military personnel, unable to identify themselves as students because the institution has not issued ID cards. Students applying for scholarships, grants, or jobs have lost chances due to the absence of verifiable student identification,” they said.

The protesters, however, disturbed the free flowing of vehicles and motorcycles.

The students in an open letter to OAU management, signed by the President of Greet Ife Students’ Union, Isaac Omoboriowo, and two other officials of the union, maintained that none of them would sit for the second-semester examinations until their identity cards were produced and distributed.

“Graduating students preparing for the NYSC are also facing uncertainty, as there was no official ID from the school.

“Exams are approaching, and the same students who paid for ID cards still don’t have them. Therefore, we make this clear declaration: If the university fails to issue ID cards to all students before the commencement of examinations, students will not sit for any examination.

“This is not a threat; it is a legitimate demand. It is a stand against administrative negligence. It is a call for dignity and accountability. We hereby urge the university management to immediately finalise and distribute ID cards to all students across faculties, and we will not go into the examination halls without our rightful identification as students of this great university.

“This is not a new issue; it is one we have persistently raised before the beginning of the first semester of this academic session.

“From then until now, the ninth week of the second semester, the Students’ Union has consistently engaged the university management on the failure to produce and distribute identity cards to students,” the letter read.

While reacting to the student’s claims ,the university management through the Dean, Division of Student Affairs, Prof. J. Odedire stated that, “during a meeting he held with the leadership of the Students’ Union, he explained to them the reason for the delay in the production of the ID cards.

“This unintended delay, which is attributable to the logistics of the incorporation of the smart features embedded in the I.D. card, has been addressed by the company charged with the production. The university authority is giving priority attention to ensuring that the first batch of the I.D. card is delivered latest by Wednesday (28/05/2025).

” The importance of a means of identification cannot be overemphasised, and the university administration will do all within its powers to ensure that our students’ right is not tampered with in any way.”

He however, said that the Prof. Simeon Bamire administration is ensuring that the students enjoy a conducive environment on campus.

