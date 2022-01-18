Give women more posts in government, parties ― Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has advocated more concerted action towards better recognition of the contributions that women make in national development, therefore noting that power-sharing arrangements must reflect it both within political parties and in government.

She made the plea while receiving the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor at the presidential villa, Abuja Monday.

A statement issued by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, quoted her as saying: “From the political party level to government, within the Executive and Legislature the sharing arrangement is abysmal and something must be done to change this narrative.

“We have to adopt better strategies to maximize elective positions and other opportunities for Nigerian women.”

The wife of the president expressed the belief that the record of Dr Taylor as a former First Lady, a professional in politics, a parliamentarian, and her work on education, social projects, and health in Liberia belies the fact that Nigerian women have gotten the right ally and partner for this important task.

She further noted that her visit to Nigeria for this important occasion underscores the importance she attaches to the development of women in general and African women in particular.

Earlier, the Vice President of Liberia, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor said she was in Nigeria to attend the Progressive Women Conference of the All People’s Congress.

She stated that Nigeria sets the pace in the West African sub-region in terms of politics; therefore, she needs to key in and share experiences for the benefit of African women.

Dr. Howard-Taylor further called on women to pay more attention to legislative seats because that is where laws are made, and that is where budgets are approved for girl child education, HIV/AIDS, for social networks.

She called on women to find their way to the decision-making table.

The statement informed that the event was attended by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the chairperson of the Progressive Women Conference, Mrs Stella Okotete, and Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Executive Chairman, NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri- Erewa, and many others.

The visiting Vice President was accompanied by Deputy Ministers of Health and Labour; Mrs Norwu Howard and Mrs Yvette Freeman, respectively.

