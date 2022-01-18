Ozekhome takes over as Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel as court adjourns till Wednesday

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned the case of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), till Wednesday just as Lagos lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, had taken over as his lead counsel.

The case was adjourned till Wednesday by the judge to enable Nnamdi Kanu take his plea.

The court also directed Kanu to meet with his lawyers inside the court room for some minutes before going back to DSS custody.

Recall that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had amended the charges which was initially a seven-count treasonable felony charge to a 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015.

Other members of the legal team at the court on Tuesday included Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Aloy Ejimakor, Maxwell Opara, among others.

Details later…