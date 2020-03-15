Ghana imposes travel ban over coronavirus

Ghana, on Sunday, March 15, imposed a temporary ban on travellers from countries that have recorded at least 200 or more cases of coronavirus.

Recall that as of Sunday, six cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana.

This was contained in a statement, titled ‘Travel Advisory’, signed by the Minister of information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (MP).

The statement reads: “All travel to Ghana is strongly discouraged until further notice.

“Any traveller, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana residence permits, who, within, the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19, will not be admitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Airlines are instructed not to allow such persons to embark. Border posts are instructed not to allow such persons into the jurisdiction.”

The statement further said that “there will be a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Guidelines for self-quarantine will be available at the various Ghanian ports of entry. Enforcement protocols are being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities. Persons determined to be unable to satisfactorily self-quarantine will be quarantined by the state.

“Any admissible traveller, who exhibits symptoms of Covid-19 will be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana.”