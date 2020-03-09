Germany announces first two coronavirus deaths
German local authorities announced the country’s first two deaths in connection with the coronavirus on Monday.
Both deaths occurred in the western state of North Rhine Westphalia, which has been the worst hit so far.
One of the victims was an 89-year-old woman in the city of Essen who was confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus on Tuesday.
Earlier a local official in the state of Brandenburg, neighbouring Berlin, told dpa that between 4,000 and 5,000 people were in home quarantine following a suspected coronavirus case.
The Robert Koch Institute, the government agency responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, reported on Monday that the number of confirmed cases in the country had surpassed the 1,000 mark, reaching 1,112.
(DPA)
