By-‘Yomi Ayeleso, Ado-Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it won’t disappoint the electorate in the 2023 general election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti state, Professor Ayobami Salami, spoke at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, shortly after monitoring the mock accreditation exercise with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) for the election in the state.

Salami, who described the mock accreditation in the state successfully, added that Nigerians should expect efficiency and the best selection in 2023.

He said, “I am very happy that the mock accreditation went very well in all the polling units that we visited, people came out, and there was no challenge recorded.

“We are very optimistic that what we witnessed today will be replicated later this month and later in March in the general elections.

“The people of Ekiti and Nigeria should expect efficiency, free and fair elections, and they should expect that we are going to do our best and not disappoint the people.”

Salami, who said that INEC had received enough Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for the elections in the state, urged the electorate to come out and vote on election days.

“Ekiti people have commended the deployment of BVAS and I want to assure them that INEC will not disappoint them,” the REC said.

Our correspondent, who monitored the mock accreditation in the state, reports that although there was a low turnout of registered voters, the BVAS functionality was commended by those who participated in the exercise.





Mr Adewale Olalekun, Electoral Officer 1 at PU-017, in front of Baisanya’s House/ Baisanya Adebomi, in Ado Dallimore Ward, Ado LG, Ekiti Central, said the process was seamless and it took an average of eleven seconds to accredit a voter.

“The BVAS has been working perfectly. So far we have accredited 11 registered voters because the turned out is not much. We have 608 registered voters at this PU,” Olalekun said.

He said that there was no challenge experienced at the polling unit.

A registered voter at PU 15, in front of Dele Ilori’s House/Basiri II, Ado “J” Okesa Ward, Ado Local Government, Ekiti Central, Chief Fakorede Oluwole, also commended INEC for the mock accreditation.

Oluwole said that the accreditation process was very fast, adding that it would be commendable if it were as fast during the main elections.