Gender-Based Violence: Kano Chief Judge launches sexual offender database

The Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir has described the official launching of the Sexual Offender Database (SOD) as a proactive measure toward checkmating the rising rate of sexual offences in the state.

He made the assertion on Saturday at the official launching of the Sexual Offender Database, (SOD) in Kano.

According to him, the offence is rising at an alarming rate and requires collaboration among key relevant stakeholders.

Justice Sagir then stated that the database will help in tracking offenders in society, adding that no family is immune and the child would not be naturally isolated.

He stressed the significance of exposing the Offenders at all levels, emphasizing making the Database or register available in public places, urban and rural areas.

He then lamented that the Database can only be accessible in urban areas or for those with computer literacy.





He said the ” offenders should be named and shamed everywhere in society. Is good to download the register make it public in the official gazette and share it in rural areas, where there is no availability of internet facilities”

Earlier, the state Grand khadi, Dr Tijjani Yakasai said the dimension and magnitude of Gender-Based Violence are horrific calling on all hands to be on deck with a view to fighting the scourge.

The Grand khadi said that the victims of Gender-Based Violence cut across different gender.

“This is a noble idea to obtain accurate and reliable information to curtail the menace,”

He stressed the commitments of Shari’ah Courts in Kano to achieve zero tolerance for the Kano State Government.

Earlier speaking, on behalf of state Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, stated the Kano State Government’s readiness toward curtailing the menace in the state.

According to him, the State Government approved the establishment of four additional Sexual Assault Referral Centers (SARC) in four Emirates of the state.

Also speaking Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, Programme Manager, Rule of Law and Anti Corruption, (RoLAC) European Union-funded Programme and Implemented by the British Council, applauded Kano state Government for declaring zero tolerance in the fight against Gender-Based Violence.

He however said the database will address the menace of GVB in the state.

