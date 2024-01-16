The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has thrown his weight behind the Yoruba Obas Forum’s call against having Yoruba Obas in the diaspora. He states that it is illegal for anybody living outside the shores of Nigeria to parade himself as a Yoruba Oba.

Iba Adams expressed this on Tuesday in his reaction contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, a copy of which was made available to newsmen. He described the Forum’s reaction to the issue as timely and the best approach to stop the cultural infraction affecting the image of Nigeria and the Yoruba race in particular.

Adams, while pointing out that protecting the sacred stool of the Yoruba traditional rulers and the sanctity of the Yoruba traditional institution are part of his duties and responsibilities, said the practice is illegal, unfortunate, and uncalled-for.

He noted that a law clearly explains the importance of the traditional institution as one of the most respected institutions in Nigeria and Yorubaland. Besides, the Yoruba generalissimo pointed out that there is also a law that allows the government to install an Oba with the support of the state legislatures across the regions. Additionally, there’s a law that gives the Oba the responsibility of installing his chieftains.

He further emphasized that other nationals in Nigeria, such as the Jews, Arabs, Indians, and Chinese, do not have an Oba of their respective races in any part of the country.

Therefore, he called on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and other prominent monarchs in Yoruba land to support the YOF in condemning the illegal practice of Yoruba Obas in the diaspora. He stressed that there is a need to sanitize the traditional institution, as a Yoruba Oba in the diaspora is uncalled for and a complete denigration of Yoruba culture and tradition, a practice that should not be allowed to stand at all.

“Given my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, it is part of my duties and responsibilities to protect the sacred stool of our traditional rulers and the sanctity of the Yoruba traditional institution. It is illegal, unfortunate, and uncalled-for for anybody living in the diaspora to say he is an Oba in a foreign land.

“There’s a law that clearly explains the importance of the traditional institution as one of the most respected institutions in Nigeria and Yorubaland.

So the institution must be respected so as to retain its pride of place in the history of our race.

“On the other hand, there is also a law that allows the government to install an Oba with the support of the state legislatures across the regions.

“There’s a law that also gives the Oba the responsibility of installing his chieftains.

“In Nigeria, there are other nationals like the Jews, the Arabs, Indians and Chinese, but none of these races have an Oba of their races in any part of Nigeria,” Iba Adams said.

“Moreso, there are other tribes in Nigeria. We have the Hausa, we have the Benin and we have the Itsekiri, or Fulani, however, none of these tribes have an Oba in the diaspora.

“So, you cannot go to Europe, Italy, Holland, or Germany and claim to be an Oba of Itsekiri, Benin or Hausa or Fulani or even Emir anywhere in Europe and in the world or outside the North.

“For instance, the Benin people have at least 30 percent of Nigeria across Europe. So, I applauded the efforts of all the Obas under the aegis of the YOF for raising their voices against the illegal practice,” he added.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while highlighting the beauty and core values of Yoruba race, pointed out also that the Yoruba were respected all over the world because of the rich contents of their culture, adding that there is a law that gave the legal backing to the traditional rites and procedures before an Oba is installed in Yoruba land.

“The Yoruba Community and other apex organizations are what is obtainable abroad, not an Oba. What is happening in a state like Dallas in the United States of America (USA) and countries like France, Holland, Ireland, Egypt, and Gambia is a total denigration of Yoruba culture and tradition.

“With the information at my disposal, it is no doubt that the Yoruba Communities in those countries are against the practice of installing a Yoruba Oba in the diaspora.

“The Yoruba community remains one of the foremost Yoruba groups abroad with members of the executive, including the President, Secretary, and other members.

“For instance, it is unfortunate if an authentic Yoruba Oba has an audience with a foreigner and we could not recognize the real Oba from the pretenders masquerading as Oba in the diaspora.

“So, I am appealing to the Ooni of Ife, His imperial majesties, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, and other prominent Obas in Yoruba land to support the YOF in condemning the illegal practice of Yoruba Obas in the diaspora.

“We need to sanitize the traditional institution. A Yoruba Oba in diaspora is uncalled for and it is a complete denigration of Yoruba culture and tradition. Such a practice should not be allowed to stand at all,” Iba Adams said.